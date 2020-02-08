Pedestrian-friendly measures planned for Rajiv Chowk

gurugram

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:29 IST

Similar to a trial done last year at Bakhtawar Chowk and Shankar Chowk, Haryana Vision Zero (HVZ) is looking at compacting and redesigning Rajiv Chowk with the help of barricades, traffic cones and jersey barriers to make the intersection safer for pedestrian movement.

Rajiv Chowk is one of the busiest junctions of the city, where traffic from two major roads networks — the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and Sohna Road — converge, while important landmarks, such as the Mini Secretariat, district courts, police commissionerate and Tau Devi Lal complex, are located in close proximity.

The intersection also serves as a bus stop for those heading towards cities located in southern Haryana as well as those in Rajasthan.

Due to these reasons, the junction consistently witnesses a high pedestrian footfall, of over 20,000 people, on a daily basis.

Although there are two foot overbridges and a subway at the junction, their poor placement and lighting, among other issues, make it impractical for pedestrians to avail of the facility.

“If you look at the two foot overbridges, the one at Tau Devi Lal Stadium helps pedestrians to cross from one end of Sohna Road to the other, where there are no major landmarks. The other one is near the exit leading to the courts and not at the junction, where it is required. There is no facility for crossing the services lanes of the expressway,” said Sarika Panda Bhatt, programme coordinator at HVZ.

Bhatt was also critical of the subway at the junction, as it is unlit during the night and completely dark, which prevents pedestrians from using it. However, commuters on two-wheelers can often be spotted using the subway.

The trial for pedestrian-friendly movement was discussed with officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), traffic police and the district administration, during the district road safety meeting on Monday.

“Similar to the two trials last year, we will create a dedicated path for pedestrians to cross from one side to the other at Rajiv Chowk, with the help of cones and jersey barriers. We will also make a waiting area for them, which will be barricaded from three sides and hence, protect them. The designs are being prepared for the project. Following its completion, the trial will be executed,” said Ishan Gogoi, project associate, HVZ.

Between 2016 and 2019, there have been 21 pedestrian fatalities at the junction. As per the data procured from HVZ, the number of deaths is the second-highest for any junction in the city.

In 2016, there were five fatalities, while there were seven in 2017, nine in 2018 and two in 2019.

“It is nearly impossible for me to cross the junction during peak hours. It is only when a group of 10-15 pedestrians attempt to cross the junction together that I brave crossing it, hoping that the approaching vehicles slow down,” said Karan Pal, a pedestrian who works in the district court.