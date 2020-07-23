Police identify 147 crime prone areas, to increase vigil

gurugram

Police have identified 147 spots in the city that reported most crimes -- such as burglaries, theft and snatching -- between 11 pm and 4 am over the last five years. The department will increase vigil at these areas from Monday, said the police.

These areas, said police, recorded almost four cases a day during the period. The data was collated and analysed by station house officers (SHOs) of 40 police stations across the city from 2015 to July 15,2020.

Among the spots identified, Palam Vihar, sectors 56 and 57 and Sushant Lok-1 were the residential areas. The police said that these incidents took place when the couples left for work or when they were out of town.

According to the data analysed for mapping crime, incidents of snatching were regularly reported from Old-Delhi Gurugram Road, Railway Road, Civil Lines, MG Road and Golf Course Road, while carjacking was reported from Golf Course extension road and developing sectors near KMP.

Police said their main concern was criminals offering people a ride home at night and robbing them instead. These cases were reported from Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower, Rajeev Chowk, Shankar Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk.

Police commissioner K K Rao said that they planned to map such areas for better policing. “We have decided to change the positioning of checkpoints on the basis of the crime pattern that has emerged through mapping over the last five years. Based on the exercise, the department will deploy 2,500 personnel in these areas starting Monday,” he said.

“Cops have been assigned duties accordingly and the teams will be able to reach an incident spot within five minutes. We have provided latest technology GPS and wireless communication to officials deployed at 147 crime spots, 79 police control room vans and 123 patrol bikes,” saidRao.

Police is conducting several experiments using a real dataset from the city and the pros and cons of utilizing related factors in hotspot mapping are discussed.

Rao said they have also involved personnel from the district police’s crime investigation agency (CIA) to keep tab on anti-social elements across the city and on all the borders.