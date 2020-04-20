Property registration resumes in Gurugram but finds few takers

gurugram

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:58 IST

The registration of property in the city resumed on Monday, although hardly anyone turned up for executing their deeds of conveyance, transfer of property and any other related activities. Not a single person showed up for registration in Gurugram and Manesar tehsils, which otherwise witness on an average 35 to 40 and 100 to 1,110 daily registrations respectively in normal times. Only one deed was registered in Wazirabad sub-tehsil whereas Badshahpur, Kadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsils also did not witness much activity on the registration front, district revenue officials said, adding that they are waiting for a final report.

Revenue from registration of property is a major income source for the Gurugram administration as around 300 to 350 such instruments are usually registered daily in Gurugram and Manesar taken together. The daily revenue generated on account of stamp duty and registration fee is substantial but collection came to a naught after March 24. The resumption is now aimed at generating revenue again, said officials.

Arrangements for social distancing, providing sanitisers and staggered entry inside the tehsil offices were made by the revenue officials, who have been asked to ensure that social distancing norms are followed.

The timing for property registration has been fixed between 2pm and 4pm every day and each tehsil and sub-tehsil can carry out 24 registries in a single day, said revenue officials. Persons, who are selling and buying the property, would be allowed to enter the tehsil offices, while the sale of stamps would take place online. All those entering the offices are required to wear a mask, they added.

Jivender Malik, tehsildar, Gurugram, said that two tokens were issued by them to executants on the first day for registration of property deeds but none of them turned up. “We waited for the applicants and adequate arrangements were made to ensure that documentation is carried out in a safe and secure manner,” said Malik, referring to the guidelines prescribed by the government.

In normal days prior to the lockdown, the Gurugram tehsil saw around 35 to 40 registrations of property deeds daily, says Malik, adding that those sub-tehsils where apartment complexes are built see more conveyance deeds.

Similar scenes were witnessed even in Manesar as no property owners turned up for registration of deeds, said Bijender Rana, tehsildar, Manesar. “There was no registration of deeds on Monday but we are hoping that things will start improving in the next two to three days. In normal times, we carry out 100 to 110 registrations ,” said Rana.

With large number of condominium complexes located in the tehsil, Rana said that a conveyance deeds of apartments/flats generated around ₹30 crore revenue every month but things had slowed down considerably after March 24. “Apart from the regular arrangements, we have also stocked masks and will give to persons who are not wearing it,” he said.

Wazirabad sub-tehsil was an exception, where only one property deed was registered, said Jai Prakash Garg, naib tehsildar. “A single registration was carried out but we hope things will improve in the coming days,” said Garg.