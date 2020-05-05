e-paper
Restriction-free movement for Gurugram residents between 7am and 7pm

Restriction-free movement for Gurugram residents between 7am and 7pm

gurugram Updated: May 05, 2020 23:41 IST
Abhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl
The Gurugram district administration on Tuesday said there are no restrictions on the movement of people within the district between 7am to 7pm. The administration added that barring residents living in containment zones in the city, who are not allowed to move outside, people in the rest of the areas do not need any permission or passes to move around the city between the 7am and 7pm.

As Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code will still remain in force in the district, residents’ will, however, not be allowed to move from 7pm to 7am. Only those in an emergency situation will be allowed to move after 7pm after acquiring a digital pass from the administration. Interstate and interdistrict movement is still out of bounds.

The clarification comes after confusion prevailed among residents about whether they need to collect passes from the administration to visit markets to or any other public place in the city as the phase-wise exit from the nationwide lockdown kicked in on Monday. The Haryana government on Sunday allowed shops, markets, businesses, industries and IT companies to operate with a limited number of employees.

VS Kundu, additional chief secretary, Haryana, said as Gurugram district was in the ‘orange zone’, movement of residents is not restricted between 7am and 7pm according to the directions of the union ministry of home affairs. Kundu, who is also the monitoring authority for Covid-19 in the state, a so said that all preventive measures such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and others norms prescribed for using private vehicles will have to be strictly followed by people.

“Only persons who have an emergency situation would be allowed to move between 7pm to 7 am and they too need to seek passes online,” he said.

Interstate and interdistrict movement of people would, however, remain restricted till further orders from the state and central government, he added.

Meanwhile, in another development, the district administration has appointed Jivender Malik, tehsildar, Gurugram as the nodal officer for the return of migrant workers (especially those from Bihar) to their home towns. The district administration has also released three phone numbers—9560319839, 9899621163, 9899292234— for migrants to get in touch with Malik.

