Revenue dept seeks to stop registering sale deeds of plots in illegal colonies of Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:38 IST

To check the mushrooming of unauthorised colonies in the outskirts of Gurugram, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) wants the district revenue department to stop registering sale deeds of small plots in these colonies of buyers, who have not obtained no-objection certificates (NOC) from the department.

Officials said they have written to revenue department officials in Gurugram and to higher authorities in their department in Chandigarh to get clear directions in this regard as the rules stipulate that for registering a sale deed for a plot, the parties must get a no-objection certificate from the DTCP.

In a meeting held last month, the department had noted, “The actual cause of carving out of illegal colonies is the registration of sale deed of small plots without obtaining no-objection certificates from DTCP in contravention of provision of Section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act, 1975.”

Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner, said the department has raised the issue in the past also, but have now written a letter to deputy commissioner, Gurugram, and authorities in Chandigarh seeking an end to this practice at the earliest. “A large number of sale deeds are registered in Sohna and nearby tehsils, and NoC is not obtained in most cases. These plots are always located in colonies that are illegally being developed by property dealers,” Chauhan said.

Due to the sale and registration of these plots, the department said that over 80 to 90 illegal colonies have mushroomed in the outskirts of the Gurugram over the last two years. “We have carried out demolition drives against illegal colonies, but it has been observed that once a person has bought a plot, he does not give up on building a structure,” said Chauhan.

Arvind Sharma, assistant district attorney, DTCP, said they are gathering data of registries that have been carried out without obtaining NOCs. “It is due to such registries that there is uncontrolled growth of illegal colonies. We have taken up the matter with revenue department,” he said.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, who also heads the revenue department said the matter has been brought into his notice and they are looking to resolve this issue permanently. “We are planning to curb this practice at the root itself by embedding the requirement of NOCs in the registration itself. This will take some time, but this will stop such registries,” he said.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 13:38 IST