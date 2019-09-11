RTI info: HSVP allowed illegal transfer of plot

gurugram

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 05:02 IST

A response to an RTI query filed by a city-based activist has revealed that the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran’s (HSVP) screening committee allegedly allowed transfer of a fraudulently obtained reserved category plot at Sector 57 Gurugram in 2017.

The alleged action amounts to contempt of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which in 2014, after receiving complaints of frauds in allotment of reserved category plots in various HSVP sectors in the state, had appointed a screening committee for scrutiny of all such allotments banning sale or transfer of any such plot.

The screening committee consists of an estate officer, a chief account officer, an accounts officer and a district attorney.

The RTI reply, obtained in April this year, revealed that a Sector 23-A resident allegedly obtained a plot at Sector 23-A first in 2001 under the general category and then four years later, he again applied for an HSVP plot at Sector 57, albeit this time under the reserved category, and he emerged a successful allottee.

The beneficiary, in 2017, allegedly transferred his reserved category plot to a third party after seeking a no-objection-certificate (NOC) from the screening committee – NOC had been made mandatory by the high court in the case of sale or transfer of property, the RTI reply added.

Sanjiv Singla, estate officer of the HSVP, said, “I will get this checked and action will be initiated accordingly.”

On September 3, the RTI applicant had filed a case in local court seeking directions to the police to register a case against the beneficiary allottee and also against the screening committee which granted the NOC.

“HSVP reserved category rule 4.7 says only those applicants are eligible to apply who do not own a residential plot/house in any urban estate of Haryana in his/her name or in the name of any dependent family member. The screening committee ignored this provision and granted an NOC despite the fact that the high court has banned it,” said the applicant SK Sharma, adding that he had lodged complaints with the HSVP but that no action was taken in the past three-four months. After noticing the transfer update on the HSVP website, the applicant filed the RTI seeking plot owner’s details.

Sharma said an RTI filed by him in 2012 had revealed an alleged state-wide fraud in the allotment of reserved category plots involving beneficiaries such as those from defence forces, SC, ST categories, as well as government officials.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 05:02 IST