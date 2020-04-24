Sector 39, Jharsa village see highest number of Covid 19 cases in Gurugram city; 3rd highest in district

gurugram

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:24 IST

The sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Sector 39 and Jharsa village, also in Sector 39, has set the alarm bells ringing as this area now has the highest number of cases within the city and third highest in district after Sohna and Pataudi. A large number of health workers stay in these high-density areas, locals said, adding that supply of essentials has been hit.

In all, six cases of the Coronavirus disease have been reported from Sector 39 and Jharsa village, as per the health department officials. Three cases were reported from Jharsa village over two days this week, prompting the district administration to declare it a containment zone. Earlier, on April 10, Sector 39 was declared a containment zone after three positive cases were reported. Till Friday evening, 47 Covid-19 cases were reported in the city, authorities said.

The Sector 39 containment zone has 1,820 houses and 10,000 people while the Jharsa village, located in Sector 39, has a population of around 50,000 people and is a high-density area.

The health department, on its part, said surveillance in the area has been increased and more teams of ASHA and ANM workers have been deployed here.

“Each health department team has been doing door-to-door for surveillance in the sector assigned to them. They are looking for clinically suspected cases. The residents will have to give information about the suspected cases and, if required, they are being taken to Sector 10 hospital for taking swab sample. The teams have been trained to create awareness in the community about preventing disease from spreading, importance of home quarantine and reporting about cases if they see any signs and symptoms of cough and cold,” Chief medical officer Dr Jaswant Singh Punia said.

SUPPLY WOES

Following the containment order, officials said authorities concerned have barricaded the area and entry and exit of residents has been banned. However, residents said that in the last two days after the number of cases increased they were facing problems in getting dry ration, vegetables and milk.

“My house is along the street where most cases of Covid-19 have been detected; these house have been sealed completely. We are not allowed to go out and buy vegetables or milk. There is need for the administration to supply essential commodities at door steps,” Jharsa resident Parveen Thakran.

Sector 39 residents and RWA members, which is spread in five large blocks comprising HSVP plotted area and cooperative housing around Jharsa village, also said that getting essential supplies had been a big hassle.

Pradeep Kumar, who is resident of Housing Board colony in Sector 39, said shops inside their condominium have closed and they were managing with whatever they had left in stock. “The situation is becoming difficult as movement is difficult. We understand the problem but basic issues need to be addressed as well,” he said.

“There must be a dedicated official in every containment zone, who can interact with residents and resolve their problems. We have registered our issues with administration and hope something is worked out soon,” RWA president MS Dahiya said.

Officials involved in managing the containment zone, however, said that shops were to operate from morning to 4pm. “Shops have been closed by owners on their own due to fear of Covid-19. Although movement of people outside containment zone is banned, essential supplies are being delivered. If any resident is facing problems they will be resolved,” said Chander Shekhar, duty magistrate, sector 39.

Jharsa village duty magistrate Sanjay Yadav said that they have allowed supply of essential commodities but everyone will have to maintain social distancing and wear a mask while going out. “We have also installed warning board for residents,” he said.