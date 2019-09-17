Senior executive of a hotel chain booked for raping colleague

gurugram

A 40-year-old man, an executive with one of the fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a colleague for over eight months on the pretext of marriage, said the police. He is allegedly on the run and the police have launched a search to arrest the accused.

A 25-year-old woman, in her complaint, told the police that she has been working with the company in the city since January this year. At her workplace, she met the accused who was her immediate boss. According to the complaint, he befriended her and raped her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime against women) Usha Kundu said the victim’s workstation was in the same cabin as the accused. “He used to message her on a daily basis and had expressed his liking towards her. He started messaging her that he wanted to spend his life with her and promised to marry her at any cost regardless of the age difference,” she said.

The woman said in her complaint that he was good with words and gradually his words “started to leave a lasting impression on her”. The police said on March 12, while the two were still in Mumbai for an official meeting and were staying in same hotel, he invited her to his room for dinner. The victim obliged but he molested her, police said.

The woman said the accused maintained physical relations with her for over eight months on the pretext of marriage. Later, when she asked him to marry her, he said he wanted to go back to his family in his home town as they couldn’t survive without him. “Victim said his acts clearly indicated that he never had any intention to marry her and made false assurances, promises, and commitments just to establish a carnal relationship with her,” Kundu said.

The victim lodged a complaint against the man on Sunday evening at women’s police station in Sector 50. A case was registered under Section 376 (2) (N) (raping a woman repeatedly) of IPC.

