Several ₹50, ₹100 & ₹500 notes found on Pataudi road

gurugram

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:42 IST

A resident found several ₹50, ₹100 and ₹500 notes on a road in Balewa village, Pataudi, on Sunday night. A crowd gathered around the money but no one touched the notes due to the fear of contracting coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The notes were collected only when the police arrived after the village sarpanch approached them.

Darshan Kumar, the village sarpanch, said, “Around 9pm, a resident called and informed me about the notes. A security guard and I immediately reached the spot and I instructed him to stay there to keep an eye on the money. I then went around interrogating whether someone had lost their money but could not find anyone. When I returned to the spot, there was a crowd of around 25 to 30 people gathered around the money.” He added that none of them touched the notes as they feared contracting Covid-19.

According to the police, they received the information regarding the incident around 10.30pm and a team of officials went to the spot and dispersed the crowd.

Suresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Pataudi police station, said, “When we did not find anyone to claim the cash, we decided to collect the notes and take them away. The village residents did not touch them as they feared getting Covid-19.”

The village sarpanch had clicked a picture of the abandoned notes and uploaded it on his instant messaging application. “On Monday morning, the relative of a village resident contacted me and told me that the cash belonged to him,” he added.

Vishnu, a resident of Bhagwanpur village, said that he had come to Balewa village to check on the sick mother of his relative. “My relative had asked me to visit as his mother was very ill. While I was returning home on my scooter after the visit, I accidentally dropped the cash (around ₹4,500). It was only when I reached home that I realised that the pocket of my pants was empty. I did try to find the money but could not,” he added. Vishnu said that he approached the sarpanch when he saw the image of the money that he had uploaded earlier.

“On Monday, we went to the police station together and asked the officials to return the money. However, they said that I will get it through the court after the lockdown,” Vishnu said.

Researchers and doctors have indicated that Covid-19 could be transmitted through contact with dry surfaces. However, no study has shown that the virus can spread through currency notes.