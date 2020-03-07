Sixth burglary in seven days; two houses targeted in Sushant Lok 2

gurugram

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:51 IST

In the sixth incident of its kind to be reported this month from Sushant Lok, burglars stole cash, jewellery and other valuables, worth lakhs of rupees, from two houses on Friday, the police said Saturday. Burglars targeted the houses of a market researcher and private sector executives in Blocks F and G, when they were at work.

The first burglary was reported on March 1.

Siddharth Trivedi, 33, a resident of Block F in Sushant Lok 2, said, “I left for office around 9.30am and returned around 8pm Friday. The main door was open and when I entered the apartment I found cupboards open and the house ransacked. The bed box, almirahs, and safe were all open; all the valuables were missing. My wife and daughter are away in Mumbai. My wife’s jewellery and savings, kept in her almirah, had been stolen. It looks like the thieves had spent more than an hour in the house,” he said.

According to the police, ₹50,000 in cash and jewellery worth ₹3 lakh was stolen from the ground floor apartment.

Second victim Prajjawal Chauhan, a resident of Block G, said he left home around 8.30am Friday while his flatmate slept in his room; they work in the same company in different shifts. After two hours, the complainant received a call from his flatmate saying that their laptops and cellphones were missing from the house.

“Surprisingly, the theft took place during the day when a person was in the house. We wonder how the thieves get to know that the person present in the apartment is sleeping. It seems the thieves did a reconnaissance of the area and identified houses they could target despite the deployment of security guards,” Chauhan said.

In another incident, a Delhi resident complained to police that he had parked his motorbike outside Aloha Apartments and returned after five hours to find his motorbike missing.

All cases were registered at the Sector 56 police station under Section 380 (theft in dwelling) and 454 (house-trespass) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) against unidentified persons.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Peet Pal Sangwan said, “We have registered cases and are investigating the matter. No CCTV cameras were installed in either of the blocks, so we are yet to identify any suspects.”