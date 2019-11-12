e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Soon, a women-only bus from Gurugram railway station to HCC Metro

A single bus will ply on the designated route from Huda City Centre Metro station to the Gurugram railway station, via Bus Stand, only at specific times during morning and evening.

gurugram Updated: Nov 12, 2019 13:20 IST
Archana Mishra
Archana Mishra
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
The current route from Huda Metro station to the railway station has been chosen as several girls schools and colleges are located along the route
The current route from Huda Metro station to the railway station has been chosen as several girls schools and colleges are located along the route(HT FIle )
         

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) is likely to start its first-ever ladies special bus in the city later this week, officials said on Monday. The bus service will start from Huda City Centre Metro Station and end at Gurugram railway station, covering the old and the new parts of the city.

“The service is likely to start later this week. It will be beneficial for those women who commute between new Gurugram to the old parts of the city,” said Arun Sharma, general manager, GMCBL.

A single bus will ply on the designated route from Huda City Centre Metro station to the Gurugram railway station, via Bus Stand, only at specific times during morning and evening. The first service will start at 9.15am and will end at 10:19am. The second service will be from 4:27pm to 5:30pm.

As per the plan, the department wants to study the response before extending the service on other routes. “The service is being introduced for the first time in the city. Therefore, it is important to understand the response first. Based on it, more buses may be deployed,” said Sharma. According to him, the current route from Huda Metro station to the railway station has been chosen as several girls schools and colleges are located along the route.

The current route has a total of 17 bus stops. These include South City I, Sector 29, MDI, IDC, Canal Colony, ITI Colony Old DLF, Government Girls College in Sector 14, Anamika Enclave, Patel Nagar, Mahaveer Chowk, Jacobpura, Sector 12, Bhim Nagar Chowk, Old Railway Road, Lakshman Vihar Chowk, and various areas of sectors 4, 5 and 7 (see map). The standard ticket prices are ₹10 for travel up to 10 stops and ₹20 for the subsequent eight stops.

Babli, who works at the Mini Secretariat and often takes the bus to commute from Bus Stand to Railway Road, said the ladies special bus will be of help. “Daily, we are forced to take either overcrowded buses or shared auto-rickshaws for commute. If the ladies special is started, I would surely avail the service,” said the 26-year-old, adding that the bus timing can be an issue though.

Currently, GMCBL is running 129 buses on 12 routes in a bid to improve the public transport network in the city. For its efforts, GMCBL will be conferred with the Commendable Initiative Award under the Best City Bus Service Project by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs. The GMCBL will receive the award at the 12th Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition to be held in Lucknow on November 17.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News