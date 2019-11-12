Soon, a women-only bus from Gurugram railway station to HCC Metro

gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) is likely to start its first-ever ladies special bus in the city later this week, officials said on Monday. The bus service will start from Huda City Centre Metro Station and end at Gurugram railway station, covering the old and the new parts of the city.

“The service is likely to start later this week. It will be beneficial for those women who commute between new Gurugram to the old parts of the city,” said Arun Sharma, general manager, GMCBL.

A single bus will ply on the designated route from Huda City Centre Metro station to the Gurugram railway station, via Bus Stand, only at specific times during morning and evening. The first service will start at 9.15am and will end at 10:19am. The second service will be from 4:27pm to 5:30pm.

As per the plan, the department wants to study the response before extending the service on other routes. “The service is being introduced for the first time in the city. Therefore, it is important to understand the response first. Based on it, more buses may be deployed,” said Sharma. According to him, the current route from Huda Metro station to the railway station has been chosen as several girls schools and colleges are located along the route.

The current route has a total of 17 bus stops. These include South City I, Sector 29, MDI, IDC, Canal Colony, ITI Colony Old DLF, Government Girls College in Sector 14, Anamika Enclave, Patel Nagar, Mahaveer Chowk, Jacobpura, Sector 12, Bhim Nagar Chowk, Old Railway Road, Lakshman Vihar Chowk, and various areas of sectors 4, 5 and 7 (see map). The standard ticket prices are ₹10 for travel up to 10 stops and ₹20 for the subsequent eight stops.

Babli, who works at the Mini Secretariat and often takes the bus to commute from Bus Stand to Railway Road, said the ladies special bus will be of help. “Daily, we are forced to take either overcrowded buses or shared auto-rickshaws for commute. If the ladies special is started, I would surely avail the service,” said the 26-year-old, adding that the bus timing can be an issue though.

Currently, GMCBL is running 129 buses on 12 routes in a bid to improve the public transport network in the city. For its efforts, GMCBL will be conferred with the Commendable Initiative Award under the Best City Bus Service Project by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs. The GMCBL will receive the award at the 12th Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition to be held in Lucknow on November 17.