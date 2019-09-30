Teacher shares videos of Manesar govt school students sweeping campus

gurugram

Sep 30, 2019

Two videos in which at least four girl students, suspected to be from the Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School-Manesar, can be seen sweeping the floor of the school premises, were shared multiple times on WhatsApp on Monday, raising concerns about the state of affairs in government schools.

The videos were allegedly recorded by a former school instructor, Sunil Kumar, who was suspended earlier this month. Kumar said he first shared the videos on a WhatsApp group formed by him. While one student can be seen sweeping in one video, three other students can be sweeping the school courtyard in the second video.

Kumar said that school teachers would routinely ask students to clean the premises despite the school having a dedicated sweeper for this purpose. “Girls are asked to clean the school and serve tea, which disrupts their education,” said Kumar, who was first transferred from the school and later suspended on September 20.

Kumar alleged that he was suspended when he made efforts to highlight the issue before officials from the education department.

Earlier in July, five students from the same school had filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking its intervention in improving the safety of students in the school. In response to the students’ move, a team from the department, headed by Pardeep Dagar, special secretary, Haryana Secondary Education Department, had visited the school for assessment on July 30.

Dagar confirmed that Kumar had been suspended, but on account of making videos of teachers and sharing them without their permission. He denied having any knowledge about the videos in which students can be seen sweeping the school premises. “I am not aware about any video that shows students sweeping. He did not raise any complaint of this nature,” Dagar said, adding that the department would look into the matter.

