Three armed men rob e-commerce delivery station in Manesar, open fire

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 23:44 IST

Three masked men armed with pistols barged into an Amazon partner delivery station on Friday night in IMT Manesar and made off with ₹3 lakh in cash and the cellphones of two of the five employees there, the police said.

According to the police, they received a call from a man named Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 86, around 8pm on Friday that three unidentified men had robbed them of the company’s cash and also shot at them; however, they were unharmed. Kumar, who works at the store between 2pm and 12am, said the suspects arrived around 7.40pm. “We were working when they entered one by one. All of them were holding pistols and threatening us. After robbing us, they locked the door of the building from outside and fled. We called up the owner of the building and then reported the matter to the police,” he said.

Rajesh Kumar, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Manesar, said that a team from the IMT Manesar police station went to the spot and investigated. “The three men held the five employees, including the cashier, at gunpoint and took away cash and two cellphones before fleeing. We have recovered one live cartridge from a countrymade pistol and CCTV camera footage from the spot. The perpetrators are yet to be identified but we suspect the role of an insider and have asked for the list of employees working at the store,” he said.

The CCTV camera footage from the store shows the gunmen holding the cashier at gunpoint. One of them is also seen firing at the ground while others are seen taking away cash from the counter. While leaving, the men are seen threatening to shoot the five employees if they raise an alarm.

Kumar said one of the three robbers was wearing a helmet, while the other two had covered their faces with monkey caps. “We have recovered footage from two CCTV cameras inside the building and two others from another area on the stretch. We are also checking footage from nearby areas to trace the direction that the men took,” he said.

The police said they have not ruled out the possibility that these are the same men who had earlier robbed a few warehouses in the area. “We have formed multiple teams to trace them,” Kumar said.

A case under sections 392 (Robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and sections of the Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code was registered at IMT Manesar police station on Friday.

“We are aware of an incident of theft that occurred at a partner delivery station. A case has been filed in the matter and we are extending necessary support to the local police officials,” an Amazon spokesperson said.