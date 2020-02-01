e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / Three armed men rob e-commerce delivery station in Manesar, open fire

Three armed men rob e-commerce delivery station in Manesar, open fire

gurugram Updated: Feb 01, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Three masked men armed with pistols barged into an Amazon partner delivery station on Friday night in IMT Manesar and made off with ₹3 lakh in cash and the cellphones of two of the five employees there, the police said.

According to the police, they received a call from a man named Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 86, around 8pm on Friday that three unidentified men had robbed them of the company’s cash and also shot at them; however, they were unharmed. Kumar, who works at the store between 2pm and 12am, said the suspects arrived around 7.40pm. “We were working when they entered one by one. All of them were holding pistols and threatening us. After robbing us, they locked the door of the building from outside and fled. We called up the owner of the building and then reported the matter to the police,” he said. 

Rajesh Kumar, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Manesar, said that a team from the IMT Manesar police station went to the spot and investigated. “The three men held the five employees, including the cashier, at gunpoint and took away cash and two cellphones before fleeing. We have recovered one live cartridge from a countrymade pistol and CCTV camera footage from the spot. The perpetrators are yet to be identified but we suspect the role of an insider and have asked for the list of employees working at the store,” he said.

The CCTV camera footage from the store shows the gunmen holding the cashier at gunpoint. One of them is also seen firing at the ground while others are seen taking away cash from the counter. While leaving, the men are seen threatening to shoot the five employees if they raise an alarm.

Kumar said one of the three robbers was wearing a helmet, while the other two had covered their faces with monkey caps. “We have recovered footage from two CCTV cameras inside the building and two others from another area on the stretch. We are also checking footage from nearby areas to trace the direction that the men took,” he said.

The police said they have not ruled out the possibility that these are the same men who had earlier robbed a few warehouses in the area. “We have formed multiple teams to trace them,” Kumar said.

A case under sections 392 (Robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and sections of the Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code was registered at IMT Manesar police station on Friday.

“We are aware of an incident of theft that occurred at a partner delivery station. A case has been filed in the matter and we are extending necessary support to the local police officials,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

top news
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news