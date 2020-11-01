e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Three booked for abusing, threatening staff of private hospital

Three booked for abusing, threatening staff of private hospital

gurugram Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The police have booked three family members of a Covid-19 patient for allegedly abusing and threatening doctors and staff of Signature Hospital in Sector 37D and forcing the hospital authorities to discharge the patient despite being critical on June 9. An FIR was filed on the direction of a local court at Sector 10 police station on Friday, said the police.

According to the police, the patient died after being shifted to another hospital, and the family members held Signature Hospital responsible for the death. The incident took place in June. Although at that time, the hospital authorities had approached the local police station, but a case was registered following which they approached the court for directing the police to register an FIR against the family members of patient for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with the hospital staff and tarnishing the reputation of the hospital.

Dr Gautam (26), who goes by the first name, of Signature Hospital said, a patient named Seema Arora was brought to the hospital on June 1 with complaints of respiratory trouble and fever. “The patient was tested positive and admitted in the isolation ward on the same day. On June 9, the family members shifted the patient to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jhajjar, despite the doctors advising them not to shift as she was critical,” he said.

“The family members started misbehaving with the staff and abused them. When the staff asked them not to shout they threatened them,” said Dr Gautam.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the family members along with other attendants violated the guidelines issued by both Central and state governments. “They have violated the directions that are required to be followed by the general public while availing the services of hospitals, doctors, female nurses and other staff members,” he said.

The hospital management first filed a complaint with the police on June 13 but no FIR was registered following which they approached court. On Friday, an FIR was finally registered against three persons under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 500 (defamation), 350 (uses force to any person), 506 (criminal intimidation) 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

