Three women, including two health workers, test positive

gurugram

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:30 IST

Three women, including two health care workers in Sector 39, were confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday. The total count of persons infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Gurugram has reached 57, of which 19 are being treated and 38 have recovered. The third person to test positive on Thursday is a homemaker from Sector 12.

With the number of cases increasing in Sector 39, the district health department has chalked out a plan to use the Rapid Testing Kits (RTK) recently procured by the state government from a South Korean company. The team was to start the antibody tests on Thursday itself in Sector 39 and Jharsa, the most affected containment zones, however, with the detection of the two new cases in Sector 39, the department went ahead with the collection of the nose and throat swabs for RT-PCR in the area. Till now at least 11 cases have been reported from the two areas.

Gauging the critical condition of the area largely inhabited by health care workers, the health team collected 33 samples for the frontline RT-PCR tests from the area on Thursday. Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, said, “Two members of the health staff from Medanta Hospital, residents of Sector 39, and a woman from Sector 12 tested positive for Covid-19. In Sector 39, we collected samples from 33 persons who were in contact with the two health workers. Rapid testing will also start to trace the asymptomatic cases in the area.” The husband of the Sector 12 patient killed himself hours after she tested positive, the police said on Thursday. His samples were also collected posthumously by the health department and a report is expected on Friday.

Over 90 samples have been collected for the RT-PCR test from Sector 39 and Jharsa in the last couple of days, a rapid response team member said. “Our field staff has been surveilling the area. If they find any symptomatic patient, they immediately inform the medical officer,” he said.

Additionally, samples of 40 journalists were taken at the CMO office. A sample collection van provided by an online pharmacy was deployed at the old civil hospital, near the bus stand, where journalists from electronic and print media arrived o provide samples.