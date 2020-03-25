Transport issues affecting procurement of food items, say wholesalers

gurugram

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:15 IST

Wholesalers in the city said on Wednesday that they were facing difficulties in procuring new stock of general food items due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, despite the Centre’s assurance that essential services will continue to operate. Over the last two days, wholesalers say, multiple consignments of rice, sugar, flour and pulses have been stopped on their way to Gurugram.

Moreover, transporters are also charging higher prices for ferrying goods across districts, cities and states, wholesalers said. While food stock is not a matter of concern, wholesalers said that police personnel have been halting freight movement of essential items.

Representatives of the Gurugram Wholesaler’s Association categorically stated that there is enough inventory in the district to last until May 23, after taking stock of their supplies on Monday.

“I want to state clearly that this is a transportation issue, not an issue of shortage. We had calculated that there are at least 4,370 tonnes of daals, pulses and other essentials in Gurugram. This will be enough for two months, by which time delivery of essentials will have been streamlined,” said Vedpal Raghav, president, Gurugram Wholesaler’s Association, which represents close to 150 (official and unofficial) wholesale merchants, who, in turn, supply to about 12,000 retail shops across the city.

“People should not panic and hoard items as that can have effects all along the supply chain. We are in constant touch with the district administration that is helping us to fix any issues in a day or so,” Raghav said.

Raghav, as a flour wholesaler, said that two of his consignments were halted by the police, on Tuesday, in Sohna and Nuh. “At present, there is no flour or sugar in the city’s wholesale markets,” he said. He clarified that retailers and general stores were in possession of enough stock for consumers.

PP Saluja, chairman of the Gurugram Wholesaler’s Association, said, “I had a consignment of sugar coming from Hapur that was stopped in Gadganga. Then, another consignment of rice was supposed to come from West Bengal, whose location we are unable to trace as the transporter is not answering the phone. Wholesalers have also reported halting of consignments by the police in Bhiwadi of Rajasthan, where a consignment of flour was stopped. Even within the state, a shipment of daal and besan from Pataudi was not allowed to pass through.”

Monica Malik, district food supplies controller, Gurugram, said, “We have been issuing travel passes to wholesalers and personnel involved in the supply chain to ensure they are able to move freely. Any issues will be sorted out soon.”

Muhammad Akil, the commissioner of police, Gurugram, said, “All the essential services are allowed to enter and ply on city roads.”