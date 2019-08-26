Unpaid for three months, security guards close ILD Greens’ gates for two hours

gurugram

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 23:53 IST

Security guards of ILD Greens housing society in Sector 37C closed the only gate of the residential complex for almost two hours on Monday to protest against alleged non-payment of their salaries for the past three months by the developer.

The security guards closed the society gate at 4pm and opened the gate around 5.50pm only after a group of residents gathered at the gate. “After spotting the security guards locking the gate, a resident asked them to unlock the gate but they refused. Then he (the resident) clicked pictures and sent across the message on the residents’ WhatsApp group. By 5pm, 50 residents had gathered there,” said Vipin Kumar, one of the residents who gathered at the gate.

There are around 150 families currently living in the society. They are not happy with the maintenance of the society, and they had staged a protest on August 11 against the developer demanding more security and better maintenance.

Developed by International Land Developers (ILD) Private Limited, ILD Greens has approximately 700 flats in seven towers. Of the seven towers, only three towers are occupied, the residents said, as the construction for the other towers are still underway.

“The developer has hired Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) India, a private security firm, to provide security at the society. The guards told us that they have not received salaries since May. They told us that they did not want to cause inconveniences to the residents. The guards said that they closed the gate as they wanted to put pressure on the developer. On our request, they opened the gate,” said Pranav Gautam, another resident.

Amit Kumar, manager, SIS Gurugram, said, “ILD Private Limited has not paid to SIS that is why it has not been able to pay salaries of May, June and July to seven security guards deployed at ILD Greens. We have been assuring the security guards all these months, but today they lost their cool.”

The society does not have elected residents’ welfare association (RWA).

When asked about the issue, Salman Akbar, managing director, ILD Private Limited, said,“The residents are not paying the maintenance charge for the past two-three months. Also, we are in the process of handing over entire maintenance of the society to the elected RWA. The process to conduct an election for the RWA executive members is underway.”

