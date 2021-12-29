While pandemic makes history, other histories suffer

gurugram

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:03 IST

In a year defined by the pandemic, heritage conservation across Haryana also took a back seat causing a wide-ranging impact on research, and outreach and education efforts.

The 68-day lockdown and subsequent Covid-19 restrictions slowed down conservation projects in Gurugram too as focus shifted towards containing the virus.

Conservation work and education

Banani Bhattacharyya, deputy director of the state directorate of archaeology and museums, said that timelines of various projects had been affected and on-ground conservation work were restricted.

“Conservation work was not possible for the most part of the year due to physical distancing requirements. Be it site visits or material procurement, we faced a massive roadblock. A recalibration of the chain of heritage conservation activities needs to be undertaken in view of the pandemic,” said Bhattacharyya.

She said that the impact of the initial lockdown months could still be felt.

“Due to the restrictions on transport, raw materials could not be procured. The budget devoted to heritage conservation was also diverted towards containing the pandemic and affected our ability to purchase necessities,” said Bhattacharyya.

Footfall across museums, libraries, and heritage structures dwindled as many patrons preferred to stay indoors. Neither the general public nor researchers could visit museums during the lockdown.

“Since museums across the state were closed, heritage awareness programs were also affected. Exploration was not possible due to the combination of restrictions. The impact continues with lower footfall,” said Bhattacharyya.

Monument protection

Within Gurugram, no new monument could be taken for protection this year, said officials.

Even monuments such as Qutab Khan Ki Masjid and Lal Gumbad tomb complex in Sohna, under protection since last year, did not see any progress with respect to conservation that the department had planned to undertake.

“We were supposed to fence the perimeter around Qutub Khan ki Masjid and the Lal Gumbad, but that couldn’t take place due to concerns arising out of the pandemic. No one could visit the sites as frequently as it was required,” said Bhattacharyya.

Besides the projects being helmed by the state department of archaeology and museums, heritage conservation projects under the district administration were also delayed.

The deadline for the completion of the first phase of the restoration of John Hall near Civil Lines, scheduled for April this year, was delayed, officials helming the project said. Work is now expected to start only in January 2021, as per officials.

The colonial structure, was built in 1925 in the memory of John Goble Brayne, the second son of FL Brayne, who was the deputy commissioner of Gurgaon in 1920. Over the years, it has occupied an important place in the administrative functioning of the city. In November 2019, the district administration had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a city-based firm as a funding partner for a three-year-long restoration project of the structure.

Gaurav Singh, additional CEO and regional head of Haryana CSR Advisory Board (HCSRAB), Gurugram, said crucial clearances and approvals could not be taken earlier during the pandemic months. “Construction activity was shut during the lockdown period. The administration was completely devoted to managing Covid affairs. Necessary approvals could not be given to architects. All these factors led to delays in the project,” said Singh.

He said that work was picking up gradually. “We have got the drawings of the proposed site made. They were placed before a committee, which has suggested some changes. The final changes will be approved soon and we can start work on the site,” said Singh.

In November last year, the district administration had also shared plans of starting heritage walks across the district with the aim of promoting local history and culture. However, it couldn’t take off due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“While various issues such as shortage of staff and budget often slow down the process of taking monuments under protection, the pandemic caused a massive setback this time. We, however, hope to expedite our efforts next year,” said Bhattacharyya.