Will move no-confidence motion against BJP-JJP govt in Haryana, says Hooda in Gurugram

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 23:02 IST

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that the Congress would move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. Slamming the government over its stance on the farmers’ protest, the Congress leader said that it had lost the support of people and the House, and demanded that a special session of the Vidhan Sabha be convened at the earliest.

Speaking at a press conference in the city, Hooda said that some MLAs were playing a double role and making statements against the government and in support of the farmers’ movement, but continuing to support the government. “The no-confidence motion will make clear who stands where. We will get to know who is standing with the farmers and who is playing a double role. We request the governor to convene a special session soon,” said Hooda adding that while two independent MLAs had already withdrawn their support, 4-5 MLAs of JJP had been making contradictory statements.

On being asked if independent MLAs, who had supported BJP earlier, were in touch with Congress, Hooda said that the no-confidence motion will make things clear. “Five to six MLAs have already made statements in the public. This is the reason why we are bringing the no-confidence motion.”

He refused to share if BJP MLAs were also in touch with the party. Hooda also said that along with the no-confidence motion, the Congress would bring an amendment seeking punishment for anyone purchasing crops at a price lesser than the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Criticizing chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his remarks that the state’s farmers had not participated in the protests against the new agriculture laws, he said that the state government had made a big mistake by using lathi-charge and tear gas on farmers. “The Haryana government made a mistake by using water cannons and tear gas. How can anyone stop farmers from going to the national capital of the county? Their actions are condemnable,” said Hooda.

He also raised objections to statements made by ministers from the government alluding to foreign funding of farmers and connections to Khalistan.

Reacting to Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Minister JP Dalal’s statement about foreign funding being provided to farmers, Hooda said that the minster should apologise and resign for insulting farmers. “This is an insult to the farmers as well as the country. This is the biggest farmer movement I have seen. Their demands are genuine. The government should listen to them and not aggravate matters further,” said Hooda.

Responding to allegations that the Congress was misleading farmers and indulging in political opportunism, Hooda said that the party was simply extending support to the farmers. “Farmers’ protest is beyond caste, religion, region and politics. The agitation is being led by farmers alone; it represents the voice of a common farmer. Congress is only extending support to farmers,” said Hooda.

BJP Haryana spokesperson Raman Malik accused the Congress of making efforts to destabilise a democratically elected government. “Haryana government has been elected democratically. It’s not a real-estate deal which can be easily broken or dropped by Mr Hooda. Haryana will defeat your agenda” said Malik.