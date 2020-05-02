With Delhi-Gurugram border sealed, people forced to travel on foot

gurugram

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:21 IST

Many commuters were seen crossing the Delhi-Gurugram border with luggage on Saturday. Following the orders issued by the district administration on Friday, the border was sealed and people were asked to return to the respective cities they work in. All the old permissions for movement were canceled and the employees working in Gurugram were asked to make arrangements in the city.

Karan Goel, the assistant commissioner of police, ACP (DLF), said that residents of the two cities, who have been travelling across the borders daily for work, had started shifting their base. “We allowed people who were carrying their luggage and carried valid permission from their offices to shift their base. Many companies have already made arrangements of the lodging for their staff members,” he said.

The scene at the border was chaotic as people were seen trying to cross the barricades holding their bags and suitcases. People from Gurugram called vehicles at the Sirhaul border, walked on the wrong side from Ambience Mall, and boarded their cars, after crossing the border.

Ankit Hooda, a resident of Sector 56, Gurugram, who crossed the border on Saturday morning, said that his office is in ITO and all of his colleagues who are working have shifted closer to the office. “The new order states that we will not be allowed to cross the border every day and will have to stay near our workplaces. The office has asked us to shift with our colleagues or relatives living in the national Capital. We had requested our friends to reach the border to pick us up, and we crossed walking,” he said.

Another employee, Ruchika Das of a private laboratory, who works in Gurugram, was seen shifting her base temporarily. She said it was a sudden decision taken by the company and she had to shift within an hour. “I have packed stuff for two weeks as the lockdown is extended until May 17. Our working hours have also been extended as only a few employees are allowed to work. Staying in temporary accommodation for long is very uncomfortable and you cannot rely on food provided by the company which will be delivering it from an outsourced agency,” she said.

Many people have also given an undertaking to police that they will not return to the city unless the lockdown is uplifted, said the police, adding that they has taken down the details of the employees who were shifting their base to their respective work cities, by asking them to submit an undertaking from them. The police also said they are maintaining a record to ensure that no one misuses the relaxation permission. All violators will be booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).