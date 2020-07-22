Woman falls to death: Partner booked for abetment to suicide

gurugram

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:02 IST

A day after a 25-year-old woman, who formerly worked as a cabin crew member with an international airline, allegedly fell to her death from the fifth floor of a condominium in Sector 67, the police on Monday arrested a man, who was allegedly in a relationship with her, on charges of abetment to suicide. The police said he had told them that the woman had jumped from the balcony of the flat after they had an argument.

The police said the 26-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday night and produced in a district court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody. Dinkar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 65 police station, said, “The suspect, who is a pilot with a private airline, was arrested on Monday night. During the questioning, he said that he and his partner had gone for a get-together to a friend’s house in Sector 67 on Sunday, and at the house, they had an argument following which she jumped from the fifth-floor balcony.”

The victim’s sister, in her complaint to the police, had alleged ‘foul play’ and said that she had a “strong suspicion that her sister was murdered”.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday afternoon found that the woman had suffered more than 30 external injuries.

Deepak Mathur, the forensic expert who conducted the autopsy, said, “The body had more than 30 external injuries including pelvic fractures. There was some internal bleeding as well. Prima facie, the cause of death is a head injury.”

On Monday afternoon, the police had registered an FIR under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the suspect, based on the complaint filed by the woman’s sister.

According to the police, the woman and her partner had gone to the get-together at 4pm on Sunday.

In the police complaint, the victim’s sister said at 10.25pm on Sunday, she received a call from her sister’s partner asking her to come to a hospital as she had “fallen down from the building”. “At 11.30 pm, when I reached the hospital, I noticed that my sister’s partner had scratch marks on his neck. My sister had bruises over her lower body, the left side of her forehead, and a cut on her lips. It did not look like she had fallen from a building,” she said.

The victim’s sister had also said that the woman had been in a relationship with the 26-year-old man for three years, but for the past four weeks, he had not been talking to her. She said it was suspicious that he had not bothered to contact her for so many days and that the incident took place on the day he had asked to meet her.

“My sister had tried all means to get in touch with him over the last month but he had blocked her on all social networking sites and she had to resort to emails to reach out to him. She sent him long emails but he ignored them and instead sent abusive replies. He also called her names for playing mobile video games with his friends. On Saturday, after weeks, surprisingly he sent an email to my sister inviting her for a get-together at his friend’s place,” said the woman’s sister in the FIR.