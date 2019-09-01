Work on Gurugram’s Shanker Chowk flyover stuck due to delay in shifting power lines

gurugram

Updated: Sep 01, 2019

Work on the Shanker Chowk flyover being constructed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has on the Udyog Vihar side has been halted because of a delay in shifting high-power transmission lines and 13 feeders on the Udyog Vihar side. The project consultant concerned has written a letter to the highways authority, asking it to take the matter up with Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL), which has to transfer the line and feeders.

The Shanker Chowk flyover will help traffic coming from Cyber City to move towards Delhi without hindrance. The project is part of the ₹163-crore project and includes the construction of an underpass at Sirhaul toll plaza.

In the letter, the project consultant, Bloom, on July 20, stated work on U-turn flyover is taking place in full swing and work on the sub-structure and foundation work has been completed. However, it added that work has come to a halt on the Udyog Vihar side due to the non-shifting of overhead lines under the purview of the HVPNL. It further said that as right of way at Udyog Vihar is approximately 2.5 to three metres and there are other utilities present, the 66kva line should either be laid underground or shifted through a monopole. “Work on the flyover is getting delayed as power lines need to be shifted at the earliest. We have asked the NHAI to take up the matter with HVPNL,” Saurabh Singhal, team leader of the consultants.

When asked, a senior NHAI official said they are pursuing the matter with the power utility. “We are expecting the work estimate to shift these cables reach us soon. I have written to the managing director of the HVPNL on Friday to send the estimate to shift the cables as the project is crucial, “ Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI, said.

The HVPNL said they have already prepared the estimates and shared it with authorities. “The estimate has been prepared and been shared with the authorities concerned. The delay has been caused because the right of way was not available. If there is any other issue, the stakeholders can come to us at any time,” Sachin Yadav, executive engineer, HVPNL, said.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019