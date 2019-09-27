Haryana Assembly Polls: Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kaithal

haryana

Randeep Singh Surjewala is the Congress MLA from Kaithal assembly segment of Haryana. Son of veteran parliamentarian Shamsher Singh Surjewala, Randeep Singh Surjewala got active in the Haryana Youth Congress in the 1980s. He became the state Congress general secretary in 1994 and defeated Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala in 1996 and 2005, both times from the Narwana assembly segment.

Surjewala later won consecutively from Kaithal in 2009 and 2014. He was cabinet minister in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government from 2005 to 2009. He is also currently All India Congress Committee (AICC communication) in-charge.

Educational qualification: Postgraduate

MLA’s Quote:

Kaithal stands out for organised urban development in all spheres owing to work done during the tenure of the Congress government. On the other hand, five years of the Khattar government are marked by systemic discrimination with Kaithal and halting of all developmental projects.

Assets: Total: Rs 2.95 crore

Moveable: Rs 1.28 crore

Immoveable: Rs 1.67 crore

Constituency Primer: Kaithal is a city of religious and historical importance for different communities. It has primarily been an urban seat with literacy rate of over 80 %. It has been a citadel of the Congress as the party’s Om Prakash Jain remained an MLA for four times. Before Randeep Surjewala, a two-time MLA from the seat, his father Shamsher Singh Surjewala also won from here in 2005.

Electoral History:

2014: Randeep Singh Surjewala of Congress defeated Kailash Bhagat of INLD by 23,675 votes

2009: Randeep defeated Kailash Bhagat of INLD by 22,411 votes.

2005: Shamsher Singh Surjewala defeated Kailash Bhagat of INLD by 5,112 votes.

How he performed:

Surjewala claims to have carried out various developmental works related to power, basic amenities and infrastructure, health care system and educational facilities in the constituency. He cites significant improvements in the Bidkiyar lake complex, civil hospital, jail complex, bar association complex, bus stand, martyrs’ memorial, construction of main city roads besides various developmental works in the segment’s rural areas. He, however, faces anguish for failing to keep up the pace of development over time and remaining busy in national and state politics.

By the way: From 1992 to 2000, Surjewala was a three-time senator, an elected member of the Panjab University syndicate.

