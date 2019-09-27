Haryana Assembly Polls: Subhash Sudha, Thanesar

haryana

Subhash Sudha is the BJP MLA from Thanesar assembly segment of Haryana. A commission agent, Subhash ran a fertiliser business before becoming a councillor in 2002. He joined the INLD and later moved to the Congress in 2005. He unsuccessfully fought 2009 assembly elections. He joined the BJP in 2014

Educational qualification: Postgraduate

MLA’s quote: Our government has done various development works as well as improved world-famous religious sites at Kurukshetra at a cost of more than Rs 225 crore.

Total Assets: Rs 2.88 crore

Movable: Rs 1.13 crore

Immovable: Rs 1.75 crore

Constituency primer: Thanesar is a municipal committee in Kurukshetra city with ancient temples famous religious sites associated with Mahabharata such as Brahma Sarovar, Jyotisar and Sanhit Sarovar. The constituency is dominated by Punjabi, Baniya and Brahmins and had been the INLD’s stronghold. It is for the first time that a BJP MLA won from here in 2014.

Electoral History:

2014: Subhash Sudha of BJP defeated INLD’s Ashok Arora by 5,638 votes.

2009: Ashok Arora defeated Congress’ Ramesh Gupta by 8,285 votes.

2005: Ramesh Gupta defeated Ashok Arora by 4,586 votes.

How he performed: The BJP government focussed on Thanesar and carried out various development works at the religious sites, credit of which automatically went to Subhash. The government addressed the issue of stagnant water in Brahma Sarovar by pumping in fresh water. Subhash also gets credit for other works, which include two sewage treatment plants, as many girls’ colleges, Ayush university, revamp of five railway crossings and a civil hospital along with ongoing work of elevated railway track.

By the way: Subhash Sudha is actively associated with various social organisations in Thanesar.

