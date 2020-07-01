e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / 40% of coronavirus cases in Italian town, Vò had no symptoms

40% of coronavirus cases in Italian town, Vò had no symptoms

A study of coronavirus infections that covered almost everyone in the quarantined north Italian town of Vò found that 40% of cases showed no symptoms - suggesting that asymptomatic cases are important in the spread of the pandemic.

health Updated: Jul 01, 2020 13:44 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
London
A worker takes a blood sample from a woman during a clinical trial of tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antibodies. (Representational)
A worker takes a blood sample from a woman during a clinical trial of tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antibodies. (Representational)(REUTERS)
         

A study of coronavirus infections that covered almost everyone in the quarantined north Italian town of Vò found that 40% of cases showed no symptoms - suggesting that asymptomatic cases are important in the spread of the pandemic.

The study, led by a scientist at Italy’s Padua University and Imperial College London, also produced evidence that mass testing combined with case isolation and community lockdowns can stop local outbreaks swiftly.

“Despite ‘silent’ and widespread transmission, the disease can be controlled,” said Andrea Crisanti, a professor at Padua and Imperial who co-led the work. “Testing of all citizens, whether or not they have symptoms, provides a way to ... prevent outbreaks getting out of hand.”

Crisanti has become something of a celebrity in Italy for advocating widespread testing well before it became official World Health Organization  guidance.

Vò, which has a population of nearly 3,200, was immediately put into quarantine for 14 days after suffering Italy’s first COVID-19 death, on Feb. 21.

During that fortnight, researchers tested most of the population for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

A analysis of the results, published in the journal Nature on Monday, showed that at the start of quarantine, 2.6% of Vo’s population - or 73 people - were positive. After two weeks, only 29 people were positive.

At both times, around 40% of positive cases showed no symptoms. But because all of the coronavirus cases found - whether symptomatic or not - were quarantined, the researchers said, this helped slow the spread of the disease, effectively suppressing it in a few weeks.

Crisanti said the success of Vo’s mass testing also guided wider public health policy in the wider Veneto Region, where it had “a tremendous impact on the course of the epidemic” there compared to other regions.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
6 dead, 17 injured in boiler explosion at NLC thermal plant in Tamil Nadu
6 dead, 17 injured in boiler explosion at NLC thermal plant in Tamil Nadu
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
‘Covid-19 is unpredictable, no room for complacency’: Delhi CM
‘Covid-19 is unpredictable, no room for complacency’: Delhi CM
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
At 500-metre table, Prague citizens see coronavirus out with a dinner
At 500-metre table, Prague citizens see coronavirus out with a dinner
‘Shocked’ Rajinikanth demands punishment in Tamil Nadu custodial death case
‘Shocked’ Rajinikanth demands punishment in Tamil Nadu custodial death case
Watch: Drones spray pesticides to ward off swarm of locusts in Rajasthan
Watch: Drones spray pesticides to ward off swarm of locusts in Rajasthan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In