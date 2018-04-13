88% of Delhi suffers from Vitamin D deficiency. Go get yourself tested

About 8 in 10 people in Delhi suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, which causes chronic muscle pain, spasms, low energy levels, and depression, an ASSOCHAM Healthcare Committee report revealed.

According to the ASSOCHAM, around 88% of Delhi’s population has a Vitamin D level that is less than normal. However, the bigger concern is that the population at large is not even aware of the deficiency and its consequences.

A data analysis of samples tested of individuals in the age group of 21 to 65 years from October 2017 to March 2018 showed insufficient Vitamin D presence, with the age bracket of 21-35 years having maximum insufficiency of Vitamin D.

Vitamin D is also found in certain foods which need to be included in the daily diets of the people, such as fish, beef liver and egg yolks. Vegetarians can consume almond milk, soy milk, orange juice, cereals and mushrooms to keep their Vitamin D levels in check.

According to the data, around 55% of respondents fall under the age bracket of 20-29 years, followed by 30-39 years (26%), 40-49 years (16%), 50-60 years (2%) and 60-80 years (approximately 1%).

Dr H K Chopra, co-chairman of the ASSOCHAM Healthcare Council, said Vitamin D deficiency is defined as when 25-hydroxyvitamin D or 25(OH) D is less than 20 Nanogram/milliliter (ng/mL), insufficiency as between 20-29 ng/mL and sufficiency as 25 (OH) D more than 30 ng/mL.

Vitamin D deficiency can lead to bone mineralisation, leading to bone softening diseases as rickets in children and osteomalacia and osteoporosis in adults. Vitamin D deficiency can be easily corrected by supplementation or basic lifestyle changes.

Dr Chopra further noted that insufficiency or non-exposure to sunlight, staying in air-conditioned rooms for long hours during the day could be the prime reason behind the deficiency.

The cases of patients suffering from Vitamin D deficiency have been steadily rising in India. Men, women and children are equally affected. Vitamin D is also found in certain foods which need to be included in the daily diets of the people, such as fish, beef liver and egg yolks.

The ASSOCHAM Committee co-chairman further noted that vegetarians can consume almond milk, soy milk, orange juice, cereals and mushrooms to keep their Vitamin D levels in check.

