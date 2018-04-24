Asthma, hay fever put you at bigger risk of mental disorders

Asthma and hay fever is very debilitating, and here is more bad news for patients. According to a new study, patients suffering these are also at an increased risk of psychiatric disorders. Both asthma and hay fever, along with eczema, are among the most common allergy diseases that effect people. A long-term inflammatory disease of the airways of the lungs, there is no cure for asthma and the symptoms can only be subdued by avoiding the triggers, such as allergens and irritants. In more extreme cases, patients need to inhale corticosteroids.

According to the new study, 11 % of patients with common allergic diseases developed a psychiatric disorder within a 15-year period, compared to only 6.7 % of those without - a 1.66-fold increased risk.

“Asthma, allergic rhinitis (hay fever) and atopic dermatitis (eczema), are among some of the most common allergic diseases and are nicknamed the three ‘A’s,” said lead author Nian-Sheng Tzeng from the Tri-Service General Hospital in Taiwan.

While previous studies have linked allergies with certain psychiatric or emotional disorders, this is the first study to find a connection between common allergies and the overall risk of developing psychiatric disorders, the researchers said.

The new research suggests that inflammation is linked to psychiatric disorders, such as depression and anxiety disorders. As allergies also involve inflammation, it is possible that it may contribute to psychiatric disorders in the same patients. The psychological stress of a psychiatric disorder might also contribute to physical symptoms.

For the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, the researchers identified 46,647 people in the database with allergic diseases and 139,941 without. The data also revealed that people with atopic dermatitis had a lower risk of developing a psychiatric disorder, while those with asthma and allergic rhinitis had a higher risk.

The team discovered that using certain asthma medications was associated with a lower risk of psychiatric disorders in asthma patients.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more