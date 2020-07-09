e-paper
Home / Health / Cleaners to farmers: Higher risk of knee osteoarthritis linked to certain jobs

Cleaners to farmers: Higher risk of knee osteoarthritis linked to certain jobs

Workers in jobs that typically involve frequent climbing, heavy lifting, prolonged kneeling, squatting, and standing are likely to face an increased risk of developing knee osteoarthritis.

health Updated: Jul 09, 2020 13:50 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Sydney, Australia
Knee osteoarthritis is a highly prevalent, chronic condition and one of the leading contributors to loss of work and disability. (Representational Image)
Knee osteoarthritis is a highly prevalent, chronic condition and one of the leading contributors to loss of work and disability. (Representational Image)
         

Workers in jobs that typically involve frequent climbing, heavy lifting, prolonged kneeling, squatting, and standing are likely to face an increased risk of developing knee osteoarthritis, according to a new study.

Knee osteoarthritis is a highly prevalent, chronic condition and one of the leading contributors to loss of work and disability. To see if certain jobs put individuals at higher risk, investigators analyzed the results of relevant studies published to date. The latest study results are published in Arthritis Care & Research.

The combined results from 71 studies with over 950,000 participants revealed significantly higher odds of knee osteoarthritis in physically demanding job titles including farmers, builders, metal workers, floor layers, miners, cleaners, and service workers.

Compared with sedentary (or low physically active) workers, agricultural workers had up to a 64 per cent increased odds of knee osteoarthritis. Similarly, builders and floor layers had a 63 per cent increased odds of knee osteoarthritis.

“This collaborative research informs workplace regulators by identifying people frequently involved in specific work activities who may be susceptible to knee osteoarthritis, the most common joint disorder worldwide,” said lead author Xia Wang, MMed, PhD, of the University of Sydney, in Australia.

“Thus, tailored preventive strategies need to be implemented early on to adapt the aging workforces in many countries that push for longer employment trajectories,” Xia Wang added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

