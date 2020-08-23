Covid-19 pandemic: WHO urges children aged 12 and over to wear masks like adults

health

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:43 IST

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently said that children aged 12 and above must wear masks to help tackle the spread of Covid-19 pandemic under the same conditions applicable to adults. The rules are marginally relaxed for children between the ages of 6 and 11, who are required to wear masks on a risk-based approach.

In a document on the WHO website dated August 21, WHO and UNICEF said that children aged 12 and above should particularly wear a mask when a one-metre distance from others cannot be guaranteed and there is widespread transmission in the area.

Whether children between six and 11 should wear masks depends on a number of factors, including the intensity of transmission in the area, the child’s ability to use the mask, access to masks and adequate adult supervision, the two organisations said.

The potential impact on learning and psycho-social development, and the interactions the child has with people at high risk of developing serious illness, should also play a role.

Children aged five years and under should not be required to wear masks based on the safety and overall interest of the child, the WHO and UNICEF added.

Studies suggest older children potentially play a more active role in transmission of the new coronavirus than younger children, according to both WHO and UNICEF. Adding more data was needed to better understand the role of children and adolescents in the transmission of the virus, which causes Covid-19.

The WHO first advised people to wear masks in public on June 5 to help reduce the spread of the disease, but had previously not issued specific guidance for children. On their official Instagram account, they shared a video using the hashtag - #WearAMask - to educate people on why they’re important and also termed mask-wearers as superheroes.

Captioning the video with basic guidelines to be followed, it read: “#WearAMask and protect your loved ones from #COVID19.

But to break the chains of transmission, we must also:

-Keep physical distance

-Keep cleaning your Open hands

-Keep away from big crowds

-Keep covering your 👄 and 👃 when coughing

𝗗𝗼 𝗶𝘁 𝗮𝗹𝗹!”

Through two additional posts, WHO has advised people on what to do when they’re inviting guests over and/or holding a small gathering.

More than 23 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally since it was first identified in China last year and 798,997​ have died, according to a Reuters Covid-19 tally.

Fabric masks are also highly recommended by WHO. On their site they also say, “If there is widespread community transmission, and especially in settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained, governments should encourage the general public to wear a fabric mask. WHO also provides details on the composition of a fabric mask and how to safely wear one.”

Through Instagram’s IGTV feature, the organisation has also shared tips on how to make a fabric mask and how to ensure that the mask is safe to use amid the pandemic.

Fabric masks must have 3 layers - an outer, inner and middle layer. The inner layer which comes in direct contact with your face should be a hydrophilic layer - one that will absorb droplets with ease, while the outer layer must be a hydrophobic material - a fabric that can repel droplets.

-- with Reuters inputs

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter