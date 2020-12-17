e-paper
Home / Health / Health ministry says India’s Covid-19 recovery rate among highest globally, active cases fall further

Health ministry says India’s Covid-19 recovery rate among highest globally, active cases fall further

Union minister for health and family welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the country has “sustained a very high Recovery Rate along with rapidly declining Active Cases & low mortality rate.“

health Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 17:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India reported 24,021 new Covid-19 cases, 355 new fatalities and 33,291 recoveries on Thursday.
India reported 24,021 new Covid-19 cases, 355 new fatalities and 33,291 recoveries on Thursday.
         

The ministry of health on Thursday tweeted that India’s Covid-19 recovery rate is among the highest in the world. At 95.31 per cent, India’s recovery rate is higher than the global recovery rate of 70.27 per cent and also higher than that of countries like the USA, Brazil, Russia and Italy.

India reported 24,021 new Covid-19 cases and 355 new fatalities on Thursday taking the national toll to 9,956,557 total infections and 144,451 fatalities overall. The current active case load in the country is 322,366 patients that makes up 3.24 per cent of the total positive cases, the ministry said.

 

The trend of daily recoveries exceeding the daily new infections continues as India recorded 33,291 recoveries in the past 24 hours as against 24,021 new infections. Ten states and Union Territories have contributed to 75.63 per cent of these recoveries, the ministry said. With 5,728 patients recovered, Kerala leads the number of recoveries followed by Maharashtra with 3,887 patients and West Bengal with 2,767 patients — in the last 24 hours.

Another set of ten states and UTs contributed to 78.27 per cent of the new cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, the ministry noted. Kerala also tops the list in the number of daily cases reported, with 6,185 infections. West Bengal and Chhattisgarh follow with 2,293 and 1,661 cases, respectively.

Maharashtra has topped the list of states with maximum daily case fatalities reported with 95 deaths in the past 24 hours followed by West Bengal and Delhi with 46 and 32 deaths respectively. Ten states and UTs have contributed to 79.15 per cent of daily fatalities in India, with Maharashtra alone reporting 26.76 per cent of it.

Sustained at 1.45 per cent, India’s case fatality rate is consistently decreasing and is one of the lowest in the world with a steady decline in the number of daily deaths, the ministry noted.

