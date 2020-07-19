e-paper
Home / Health / Meditation and yoga might aid Covid-19 treatment, says study

Meditation and yoga might aid Covid-19 treatment, says study

Deepak Chopra, University of California, San Diego and William Bushell of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and co-authors from Harvard University and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health describe the anti-inflammatory effects associated with meditation and yoga.

health Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:49 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Saumya Sharma
New York [USA]
Yoga and meditation practice might be an adjunctive treatment to the coronavirus pandemic.
A recent study explores the healing benefits of yoga and meditation practices as potential adjunctive treatments of Covid-19 in peer-reviewed journal JACM, The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine.

The ‘brief overview of key subjects’ found “there is evidence of stress and inflammation modulation, and also preliminary evidence for possible forms of immune system enhancement, accompanying the practice of certain forms of meditation, yoga, and pranayama, along with potential implications for counteracting some forms of infectious challenges.”

The authors also “readily acknowledge that in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the ideas put forth in this article must be put to further rigorous scientific investigation.”

“The paper is another in a series in JACM and in other integrative medicine journals suggesting that research agencies in the United States and Europe would serve their citizens by upping their exploration of the potential contributions of natural health practices, especially amidst the present dearth of conventional treatments,” said JACM Editor-in-Chief John Weeks.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

