Superfoods for skin, include these 7 in your daily diet to look younger

By including a few superfoods in your diet, you can defy some of the effects of ageing. These foods can help you to maintain a youthful skin and a healthy body - the bottom-line being that you need to eat better.

As far as bad food choices go, over-consumption of sugar and foods such as pasta and bread can damage the collagen in your skin. Collagen is what helps keep your skin free of wrinkles. Not only the skin, but your whole well-being is affected by these foods.

So, try including these wise choices in your diet to reduce ageing:

Fish: “The fatty acids in fish oil have a smooth and hydrating effect on your skin, thus reducing wrinkles,” says Dr Manoj Kutteri, wellness director at Atmantan.

“The omega-3 fatty acids have a positive effect on the skin’s outer layer, the epidermis. These cells become thinner as we age, causing our skin to become dry as we lose moisture,” Dr Kutteri said.

Omega-3 fatty acids in fish have a positive effect on the skin’s outer layer. (Shutterstock)

Also, as these cells decrease in number, the natural skin repair process slows down and loses efficiency. All this promotes skin wrinkling, which can be tackled by consuming fish (containing omega-3 fatty acids), to make your skin supple, firmer, and make you appear younger as a result.

Yoghurt: This delicious food is full of good bacteria and is low-fat. It does wonders for your skin as it contains lactic acid, which makes the dead skin cells disappear, thus giving your skin a fresh and clean look. The same property of yoghurt also works to reduce your fine lines and wrinkles. A yoghurt mask is a good practice for reducing wrinkles.

Watermelon: “The flesh and the seeds of this fruit are full of nutrition, and a blend of the two works perfectly against the free radical (that damages skin cells) and ageing of the skin. It has vitamin A and C and has antioxidants (which prevent radical damage) to reduce signs of ageing,” explains Dr Kutteri.

Vitamin A consumption promotes collagen and the growth of elastin cells to make your skin moisturised, appear supple and firmer.

Blueberries: Blueberries have phytochemicals or flavonoids which are powerful antioxidants needed to stop skin damage. Phytochemicals are biologically active compounds found in plants, which helps in skin regeneration, making blueberries a naturally sourced skincare ingredient.

Blueberries are good for skin regeneration. (Shutterstock)

Oranges: “Oranges contains vitamin C and are an antioxidant powerhouse. Thus, they help in replenishing your skin cells. It also produces collagen to make your skin look firm and help retain its elasticity,” says Ramesh Gajria, founder of TrainMe app.

Broccoli: Broccoli is a rich source of antioxidants, including vitamin C and E. “It promotes collagen production to keep your skin healthy, supple and in good condition. Vitamin E also protects your skin cell membrane from getting damaged by UV rays,” says Gajria.

Avocado: Avocado has vitamin E which blocks free radicals from the body, thus helping in reducing skin wrinkles and making the skin look young and radiant. It also has potassium which keeps your skin cells hydrated and internally moisturised.

