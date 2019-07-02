Avengers: Endgame gets massive hate for unfinished Hulk re-release scene, fans call it worse than Superman’s CGI lips

Avengers: Endgame opened to largely positive reviews across the world but its re-release is hardly going that smooth. Marvel Studios had re-released the 22nd film in its universe this weekend with the aim to shore up its box office and finally make it the number one film of all time, dethroning James Cameron’s Avatar. While they could not achieve that over the weekend despite earning $5.5 million in ticket sales, the bonus features did bring them hate in ample measure.

The bonus feature included a Smart Hulk scene, which was advertised by Marvel as being unfinished. The fans, however, were unprepared for what they finally got to see – the scene shows Smart Hulk saving some children from a fire and making a phone call. However, Hulk isn’t properly rendered and even his mouth doesn’t move when he delivers his dialogue.

Twitter is up in arms over the half-finished scene which reminded many of the 2003 Hulk game and worse, the infamous CGI upper lip of Superman in Justice League.

Disney really told y’all there’s a extra credit scene for End Game and threw in a Shrek Xenoverse mod and called it Hulk💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/QKZX8WKF5B — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 🔜AX (@SavinTheBees) June 30, 2019

you’re telling me,,, that the extra scene they added to endgame was,, an UNFINISHED clip of the hulk saving a couple people??? then answering a phone call?? which doesn’t even make any sense??? — ☆isaiah | ffh today!!☆ (@kirivakus) July 1, 2019

I want him to burn. It’s what he deserves for all the pain he has caused me. Never has a thing been so deserving of a slow death, I need him to know that everyone hates him. He’s so unholy I’ve started to believe in god.

His name you ask ?

Unfinished CGI professor hulk. pic.twitter.com/BmNVpMdp7K — Thanos’ bitch (@Alytthompson) June 30, 2019

Marvel having people go out to the theaters to watch Endgame again just to see this monstrosity pic.twitter.com/81HHEfYJXO — Lucas (@EIawnMosk) June 29, 2019

Wait but why did the endgame post credits scene even exist? I mean yeah it's cool and all and I know ya'll are working on Spiderman, but like I didnt want to see a half finished cgi sequence of Hulk saving some kids.... At least we got this new meme pic.twitter.com/6Fiv0e6CV5 — Decidueye | bye etika (@Decidueye56) July 1, 2019

"Superman’s CGI upper lip is the worst thing to be on a high budget CBM ever!!"

Endgame rerelease end credit Hulk scene: pic.twitter.com/iWmExZgKBd — Hardy (@Kyte2227) June 30, 2019

i'm laughing so hard at the fact that hulk was half edited in the endgame re-release post credit scene. god forbid wb release dc content half edited like that, we'd never hear the end of it. — tricia | krypton lovebot (@nyssavex) June 30, 2019

“They could have done ANYTHING literally ANYTHING with the amount of footage they have. they could give us bloopers, deleted scenes, but they chose to give us a half assed clip that wasn’t even completely rendered?? why???” a frustrated fan wrote on Twitter.

Disney had pushed the film in wide release this weekend in an apparent bid to catch up with Avatar’s record, which has been unbeaten since 2010. The re-release includes a special message from co-director Anthony Russo, a preview of Spider-Man: Far From Home and a Stan Lee tribute, other than Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. The bonus material will be made available on DVD and BluRay when Endgame hits the market in August.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 12:16 IST