Avengers: Endgame gets massive hate for unfinished Hulk re-release scene, fans call it worse than Superman’s CGI lips

In a first, Avengers: Endgame was trolled mercilessly on social media for the unfinished Smart Hulk scene in the re-release with annoyed fans saying it is worse than Superman’s CGI upper lip in Justice League.

hollywood Updated: Jul 02, 2019 12:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Avengers: Endgame is getting trolled for the Smart Hulk bonus scene.

Avengers: Endgame opened to largely positive reviews across the world but its re-release is hardly going that smooth. Marvel Studios had re-released the 22nd film in its universe this weekend with the aim to shore up its box office and finally make it the number one film of all time, dethroning James Cameron’s Avatar. While they could not achieve that over the weekend despite earning $5.5 million in ticket sales, the bonus features did bring them hate in ample measure.

The bonus feature included a Smart Hulk scene, which was advertised by Marvel as being unfinished. The fans, however, were unprepared for what they finally got to see – the scene shows Smart Hulk saving some children from a fire and making a phone call. However, Hulk isn’t properly rendered and even his mouth doesn’t move when he delivers his dialogue.

Twitter is up in arms over the half-finished scene which reminded many of the 2003 Hulk game and worse, the infamous CGI upper lip of Superman in Justice League.

“They could have done ANYTHING literally ANYTHING with the amount of footage they have. they could give us bloopers, deleted scenes, but they chose to give us a half assed clip that wasn’t even completely rendered?? why???” a frustrated fan wrote on Twitter.

Disney had pushed the film in wide release this weekend in an apparent bid to catch up with Avatar’s record, which has been unbeaten since 2010. The re-release includes a special message from co-director Anthony Russo, a preview of Spider-Man: Far From Home and a Stan Lee tribute, other than Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. The bonus material will be made available on DVD and BluRay when Endgame hits the market in August.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 12:16 IST

