Avengers Endgame theory says Captain America will die saving pregnant Pepper Potts, Iron Man will kill Thanos

A Redditor has presented a new version of the theory that Captain America will die in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. This new theorist suggests that Steve Rogers will sacrifice himself to save a pregnant Pepper Potts in the fourth Avengers film, so that Tony Stark can kill the villainous Thanos and retire Iron Man.

The theory was proposed by u/farores_winds, who cited the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s recurring themes of family and sacrifice. The Redditor also wrote about Cap and Iron Man’s past. “Captain America and Iron Man don’t get along not because of the Sokovia Accords disagreement, but because Bucky killed Tony’s parents,” the Redditor wrote, continuing that this “theme of parenthood is incredibly important, and it sets the stage as the major motivation behind Tony’s character arc.”

But this theory negates previous ones that have said that Avengers: Endgame will pick up several years after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. There has been speculation that the film will show an older Tony and Pepper, now the parents of a young child. Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Pepper in the MCU, had revealed in an earlier interview that her she’ll play a parent in the film.

It has been speculated that Endgame’s plot will involve time travel and alternate dimensions, which perhaps explains why the child still hasn’t been born when Cap sacrifices himself.

Both Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans’ contracts with Marvel are said to be expiring after Endgame. Evans’ recent tweet in which he bid farewell to Captain America was seen as a confirmation of his death in Endgame. Evans refuted this later, and said that he would have made the same statement regardless of his future with the MCU.

Iron Man and Captain America’s death was a matter of speculation even before Infinity War, which ended with Thanos ‘killing’ half the universe’s population with the snap of his fingers. Endgame will reportedly pick up the story with the remaining Avengers planning a last stand. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson, among others. It is directed by Joe & Anthony Russo and will be released in April.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 17:02 IST