Avengers Infinity War directors drop a big clue about Captain America’s fate

Avengers Infinity War is probably the most awaited entertainment event of the year and the film’s directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, know it. Days after the film was partially screened for a handful of journalists and fans, the directors have now dropped a major hint about Captain America, played by Chris Evans. The poster, which appears fan-made, feeds into the speculation that Captain America will be the Nomad in Infinity War.

The Russo Brothers shared a poster mash-up of Captain America which has this inscribed on it: “Chris Evans is the Nomad.” Not satisfied with just this, they also posted a picture of Bucky aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) holding Captain America’s shield.

These pictures go directly with an appearance that Sebastian Stan and Chris Evans made at the ACE Comic Con in Phoenix, Arizona. They were signing autographs and pointed to the Nomad character, which charged the speculation into overdrive.

In the comics, the Nomad period shows Steve Rogers being disillusioned with America, and letting go off his life – uniform, moniker, and all – as Captain America. This could also be the organic development of the incidents of Captain America: Civil War where Rogers is cynical about Avengers and turns his back on the accords. He also has a fight with Iron Man in the film’s climax and gives up on his shield.

When earlier asked if Captain America will play the Nomad in Infinity War back in January, Joe Russo hinted this was true, but didn’t confirm it. Evans had earlier signalled that he is done with Marvel after Avengers 4 and will not do another stand-alone film.

Does this mean that MCU is already looking for another Captain America? In the comics, numerous characters have carried the shield, including both Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Will we see this transition in Infinity War?

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 27, 2018.