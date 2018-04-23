Avengers Infinity War is the second most discussed film ever. And this is before release

Few films have generated the kind of hype that Avengers: Infinity War has achieved. The latest addition to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will see over a dozen superheroes coming together to defend the earth from super-villain Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Over the last 18 years of MCU, we have seen Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Guardians of Galaxy (led by Chris Pratt), Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) leading their own enterprises. With Avengers: Infinity War, these superheroes will come together and the result will be gargantuan, to say the least.

The fans are lapping it up. According to comScore’s PreAct analytics tool, Infinity War is now the second most talked about movie of all time, trailing only Captain America: Civil War. “Pre-release tracking and social media trends are exploding. Very few films have ever generated this kind of intense, widespread intrigue,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, is quoted as saying in an article by CNBC.

The top 10 films in this list include Star Wars: The Last Jedi (no. 3), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (no. 4) and Rogue One: Star Wars Story (no. 5). Avengers: Age of Ultron, Batman v Superman, SpiderMan: Homecoming, Suicide Squad and Fifty Shades of Grey round off the top 10.

The film is expected to open between $235 million to $255 million and shatter a lot of records. The movie has already raked in $50 million in pre-sales, according to reports.

According to Variety, online ticketing vendor Fandango is reporting that Infinity War is selling almost double the amount of tickets of Black Panther at the same point. Black Panther debuted to $202 million (Rs 1300 crore) in its US opening weekend. It was the highest debut of any Marvel movie since the first Avengers film opened to $207 million in 2012. The biggest opening weekend gross ever came in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $247 million (Rs 1600 crore) debut. Number 2 on the list is 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi with $220 million (Rs 1400 crore) and number 3 is Jurassic World with $209 million (Rs 1365 crore).

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston.

The film releases April 27.