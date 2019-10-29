California wildfire: Terminator Dark Fate premiere called off, Arnold Schwarzenegger evacuates home

hollywood

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:53 IST

The premiere of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton’s Terminator: Dark Fate has been cancelled due to wildfire in California. The premiere was scheduled to take place on Monday in Hollywood and set to be attended by Hamilton, Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Luna and Mackenzie Davis.

In a statement, Paramount Pictures said, “In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have cancelled tonight’s Los Angeles premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate.” “We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires,” it added.

We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2019

According to Variety, the fire broke out early Monday in Southern California along the 405 freeway near the Getty Center. Over 10,000 homes and commercial buildings are under evacuation orders as firefighters work to put out the blaze.

A helicopter drops water as a wildfire called the Getty fire burns on Kenter Canyon in Los Angeles. ( AP )

In a post on Twitter, Schwarzenegger said he was evacuated from his residence at 3.30 am. “We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians,” the veteran actor said.

Directed by Tim Miller, Terminator: Dark Fate will release worldwide on Friday.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 14:53 IST