Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

California wildfire: Terminator Dark Fate premiere called off, Arnold Schwarzenegger evacuates home

The premiere of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator Dark Fate was cancelled on Tuesday after the a massive wildfire swept throught California.

hollywood Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:53 IST

Press Trust of India
A wildfire approaches a residential subdivision in Santa Clarita, California.
A wildfire approaches a residential subdivision in Santa Clarita, California.(AP)
         

The premiere of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton’s Terminator: Dark Fate has been cancelled due to wildfire in California. The premiere was scheduled to take place on Monday in Hollywood and set to be attended by Hamilton, Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Luna and Mackenzie Davis.

In a statement, Paramount Pictures said, “In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have cancelled tonight’s Los Angeles premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate.” “We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires,” it added.

 

According to Variety, the fire broke out early Monday in Southern California along the 405 freeway near the Getty Center. Over 10,000 homes and commercial buildings are under evacuation orders as firefighters work to put out the blaze.

A helicopter drops water as a wildfire called the Getty fire burns on Kenter Canyon in Los Angeles.
A helicopter drops water as a wildfire called the Getty fire burns on Kenter Canyon in Los Angeles. ( AP )

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan trolled for his Diwali wish, Shabana Azmi is appalled and says ‘Islam is not so weak’

In a post on Twitter, Schwarzenegger said he was evacuated from his residence at 3.30 am. “We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians,” the veteran actor said.

Directed by Tim Miller, Terminator: Dark Fate will release worldwide on Friday.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 14:53 IST

