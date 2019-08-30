Terminator Dark Fate trailer: Fourth time’s the charm for James Cameron, as franchise returns to violent roots. Watch

hollywood

Paramount Pictures has released the second trailer for the upcoming science-fiction action film, Terminator: Dark Fate. Billed as a direct sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Dark Fate ignores the events of the three films that have come since, mostly due to negative fan reaction.

The new trailer offers a better insight into the plot of the film, which brings back Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, as an older Sarah Connor. Her son, John, will once again be played by Edward Furlong.

Mackenzie Davis plays a new breed of Terminator, a human-cyborg who, like the replicants in the Blade Runner series, is conflicted about her identity. She is introduced to Sarah, who takes her and a mysterious young girl under her wing, to Arnold.

Fans seemed to be more pleased with this trailer than they were with the previous one. “I hope this is at least what Halloween (2018) was to Halloween (1979),” wrote one person in the comments section. “I saw blood, which means an R Rating... Now THAT’S the Terminator that I know and love!,” wrote another. Dark Fate, will indeed be rated R, signalling a return to the gritty, violent roots of the franchise.

Here’s the official synopsis of the film, “27 years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a new, modified liquid metal Terminator (Gabriel Luna) is sent from the future by Skynet in order to terminate Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes), a hybrid cyborg human (Mackenzie Davis), and her friends. Sarah Connor comes to their aid, as well as the original Terminator, for a fight for the future.”

Dark Fate is produced by James Cameron, who returns to the franchise he created after the rights reverted back to him recently. While he has offered similar endorsement to previous Terminator films as well, Cameron has a more hands-on role in Dark Fate. He is also one of the writers. The film is directed by Deadpool’s Tim Miller, and is scheduled for a November 1 release.

