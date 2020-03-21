e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Daniel Craig won’t leave fortune to his kids, will give what’s left to charity: ‘I think inheritance is quite distasteful’

Daniel Craig won’t leave fortune to his kids, will give what’s left to charity: ‘I think inheritance is quite distasteful’

Daniel Craig has said that he won’t be leaving his fortunes to his kids but will give whatever he cannot spend to charity.

hollywood Updated: Mar 21, 2020 17:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Los Angeles
Daniel Craig reacts during a promotional appearance on TV in Times Square for the new James Bond movie No Time to Die.
Daniel Craig reacts during a promotional appearance on TV in Times Square for the new James Bond movie No Time to Die.(REUTERS)
         

Hollywood star Daniel Craig won’t be leaving his fortune to his children, saying he plans to live life large and then leave what’s left to charity. Craig, who has an estimated $145 million fortune, won’t be giving his children hand-outs, saying his philosophy is to “get rid of it or give it away before you go”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 52-year-old told Saga magazine: “I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful.”

Actor Daniel Craig reacts next to actor Rami Malek during a promotional appearance on TV in Times Square for the new James Bond movie No Time to Die.
Actor Daniel Craig reacts next to actor Rami Malek during a promotional appearance on TV in Times Square for the new James Bond movie No Time to Die. ( REUTERS )

Craig has a 28-year-old daughter from his marriage to former-wife Fiona Loudon and a young child with his current partner, actor Rachel Weisz.

During a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, Craig, who also played Ian Fleming’s beloved secret agent in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, said: “This next James Bond film is going to be my last but it’s gonna be one of the best.”

