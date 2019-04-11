Detective Pikachu’s new video shows the cutest audition reel ever featuring Squirtle, Jigglypuff. Watch

Warner Bros have shared a new adorable featurette for upcoming Detective Pikachu. The new video is supposed to be a ‘Casting Sneak Peek’ for various Pokemon, as the title suggests.

It begins is a happy little Jigglypuff, blowing a lock of hair off its forehead. Next up is leaf-munching Panda Pokemon, Pancham. There’s an angry Aipom, Dodrio, Venusaur and an excited little Eevee. We also meet a giant Charizard who knocks off a few props with its flaming tail. Finally, there is Pikachu, who uncorks a test tube to let out weird purple smoke and a cute but lethal Psyduck who seems quite content and happy. For now.

Also read: Tara Sutaria’s Student of the Year 2 poster out, Twitter asks ‘which school has this uniform’. See pic

The video is interspersed with brand new footage from the film. A small clip shows Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) sitting with Psyduck in a car’s rear seats. They are listening to mellow elevator music and Pikachu looks super nervous. He asks Psyduck, “So let me get this right. We’re forced to listen to this spa music so your head doesn’t explode and kill us all.” Psyduck says, “Psyduck!” Obviously.

More Pokemon to feature in the audition reel include Charmander, Torterra, Pachirisu, Loudred, among others. Another scene from the film shows Pokemon toss over a ‘completely useless’ Magikarp in a battle. “In my head I saw that differently,” he says. Also, there is a small glimpse at the mighty Mewtwo.

Detective Pokemon also stars Justice Smith and is directed by Rob Letterman. It releases on May 10.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 21:39 IST