Everything Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne does in the Batman film will be a reaction to his trauma, reveals writer

Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, whose film Project Power released on Netflix over the weekend, has revealed more details about his next high-profile project, The Batman, on which he is credited as a co-writer with director Matt Reeves.

Tomlin in an interview to Den of Geek said that the film, starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, will lean into Bruce Wayne’s trauma in interesting ways. The character’s origin story, which sees his parents being murdered by a goon, has been explored several times on screen before.

“It’s the early days,” he said. “I think that, first of all, it’s a younger version than the most recent versions that we’ve seen.” He continued, “I think that Matt Reeves as a filmmaker, if you look at any of his work, whether or not it’s Let Me In or Cloverfield or the Planet of the Apes movies, he’s always coming from a point of emotion, it’s never the big action thing. It’s always, what is this character’s soul?”

The screenwriter added, “I think that really looking at Batman as somebody who has gone through this trauma, and then everything that he’s doing is then a reaction to that, rather than shy away from that, I think this film leans into that in some very fun and surprising ways. I think that’s all I can say without getting yelled at.”

Reeves had previously spoken to Nerdist about his take on the character. “There’s something in there that feels very psychological, very emotional, and it felt like there was a way of exploring that along with the corruption in this place, Gotham,” Reeves said to Nerdist. “That feels very current. I think it always does. There’s almost no time when you can’t do a story about corruption. But today, it still seems incredibly resonant and maybe, from my perspective, maybe more so than maybe at other time.”

The Batman, also stars Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and others. The film is slated to release in October 2021, and first footage is expected to premiere next weekend, at the DC Fandome event.

