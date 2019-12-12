e-paper
Freida Pinto attends sister Sharon’s Assamese wedding, looks stunning in yellow. See pics

Freida Pinto and her fiance Cory Tran have shared a bunch of pictures from the wedding of her elder sister, Sharon, in Assam. See the pictures here.

Dec 12, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Freida Pinto shared pictures and video clips from her sister Sharon’s wedding.
         

In mid-November this year, Hollywood actor Freida Pinto announced her engagement with photographer Cory Tran. Now, the actor has shared pictures from her sister Sharon’s wedding.

Sharon Pinto married a person named Biplab, going by one of the pictures, shared by Freida’s fiance, Cory. As Freida’s pictures inform, it was a traditional Assamese wedding. While Freida was dressed in a bright yellow lehenga, Cory wore an off-white kurta and pyjama, paired with an Assamese shawl. Sharon is dressed in a traditional ‘mekhla chador’ in light brown and red, while Biplab is in a matching dhoti and kurta. The venue is beautifully decked up with marigold and bamboo, and many happy faces are seen. In some of the short video clips, shared by Frieda and Cory, some priests dance to the beat of dhol (kind of Indian drums) as the wedding is in process.

 

View this post on Instagram

Sister of the bride. #sharonwedsbiplab

A post shared by Freida Pinto (@freidapinto) on

Snapshots from Sharon Pinto’s wedding to Biplab. Freida with sister Sharon and fiance Cory.
Freida and Sharon at the wedding.

On November 21, Frieda took to Instagram to share pictures with Cory to announce her engagement. She wrote: “It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé !” It happened to be Cory’s birthday too. Frieda’s solitaire was evident in the photos.

Assamese rituals from Sharon and Biplab’s wedding.
Cory Tran too shared pictures from Sharon’s wedding.

Freida came into the limelight with Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire, a 2008 Hollywood film which also starred Dev Patel. Appearing as Latika in the film, Freida instantly got noticed. She has since appeared in a number of Hollywood and British films such as Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Trishna (2011), Immortals (2011), Girl Rising (2013), Desert Dancer (2014), Love Sonia (2018) and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018).

Freida was in a relationship with her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev for a long time before they broke up in 2014.

