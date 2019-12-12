Freida Pinto attends sister Sharon’s Assamese wedding, looks stunning in yellow. See pics

hollywood

In mid-November this year, Hollywood actor Freida Pinto announced her engagement with photographer Cory Tran. Now, the actor has shared pictures from her sister Sharon’s wedding.

Sharon Pinto married a person named Biplab, going by one of the pictures, shared by Freida’s fiance, Cory. As Freida’s pictures inform, it was a traditional Assamese wedding. While Freida was dressed in a bright yellow lehenga, Cory wore an off-white kurta and pyjama, paired with an Assamese shawl. Sharon is dressed in a traditional ‘mekhla chador’ in light brown and red, while Biplab is in a matching dhoti and kurta. The venue is beautifully decked up with marigold and bamboo, and many happy faces are seen. In some of the short video clips, shared by Frieda and Cory, some priests dance to the beat of dhol (kind of Indian drums) as the wedding is in process.

On November 21, Frieda took to Instagram to share pictures with Cory to announce her engagement. She wrote: “It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé !” It happened to be Cory’s birthday too. Frieda’s solitaire was evident in the photos.

Freida came into the limelight with Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire, a 2008 Hollywood film which also starred Dev Patel. Appearing as Latika in the film, Freida instantly got noticed. She has since appeared in a number of Hollywood and British films such as Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Trishna (2011), Immortals (2011), Girl Rising (2013), Desert Dancer (2014), Love Sonia (2018) and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018).

Freida was in a relationship with her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev for a long time before they broke up in 2014.

