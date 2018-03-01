From 24 carat gold facials to ‘phobia relief sessions’: What’s in the Rs 65 lakh Oscars goody bags?

Every year, goody bags are given out to Oscar nominees, and like every year, 2018’s goody bags contains expensive swag ranging from free holidays to bottles of unhealthy drinks. The cost of the bag has been valued at approximately $100,000, or Rs 65 lakh.

According to news.com.au, the goody bag contains “free ‘gum rejuvenation’ dental procedure, sessions with a celebrity trainer, a ‘conflict-free’ diamond necklace and other jewellery, a ‘24K gold facial,’ locally grown oranges, Jarritos soda, and a ‘18-minute phobia-relief session.’”

Stars will also be given the opportunity to make a hefty donations to the animal charity of their choice.

A general view of the preparation during the 90th annual Academy Awards week. (AFP)

These bags are handed out by competing private companies, and according to the report, are discouraged by the Academy.

The 90th Academy Awards will be aired live on Star Movies and Star Movies HD on March 5 at 5.30am. Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads the pack with 13 nominations. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row.

Follow @htshowbiz for more