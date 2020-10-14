Gwyneth Paltrow says Robert Downey Jr was her worst kiss: ‘Literally like kissing my brother’

hollywood

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 22:00 IST

Actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr’s chemistry in the Marvel movies makes for one of the best on-screen couplings in Hollywood. However, Gwyneth has said something about Robert that might shock some ‘Pepperony’ fans.

On a recent episode of her Goop podcast, Gwyneth and Kate Hudson discussed their worst on-screen kisses. When Gwyneth asked Kate about her best kiss, Kate said she could only talk about the worst one. She said that her How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days co-star Matthew McConaghuey was the worst kiss experience for her.

“Honestly, I feel like I kind of haven’t had the best kissers,” Kate said. “I feel like I should have had better ones.” “Every time I kissed McConaughey, I mean, it’s like there’s just something happening and there’s like snot, or wind,” she said. “Like when we were kissing, like, in the end of Fool’s Gold, we’re like in the ocean, we had the plane crash, he just had snot all over his face!,” she added.

When it was Gwyneth’s turn, she said, “With Robert, like, when I kissed him, I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me, this is literally like kissing my brother.’”

In 2010, Robert had told People magazine that Gwyneth indeed did not like how he kissed. “She said... I didn’t know what I was doing, like, ‘It didn’t feel good.’ And I said, ‘You know what? First of all, we’re all friends, so what would be creepy is if I was coming off all sexy to you while we were shooting – which by the way, I’ve done that in movies and it creeps them out! So why would I creep you out?’,” he said.

Also read: Tanishq ‘deeply saddened’ by reactions to ad: Kangana Ranaut claims it promotes ‘love jihad’, Swara Bhasker rues ‘fragile spine’

However, he said he enjoyed the moment despite what she said.”She still thinks about it, I couldn’t get her off me!,” he said.

Gwyneth and Robert have starred together in multiple Marvel movies including all instalments of Iron Man, Avengers, Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The two are good friends in real life as well.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter