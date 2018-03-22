 Henry Cavill bids farewell to his moustache with a funny new video: It’s not CGI | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 22, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
Henry Cavill bids farewell to his moustache with a funny new video: It’s not CGI

Henry Cavill has said goodbye to his enviable moustache. Pay your respects here.

hollywood Updated: Mar 22, 2018 18:28 IST
Henry Cavill debuted his clean shaven look on Wednesday.
Henry Cavill debuted his clean shaven look on Wednesday.(Instagram)

Actor Henry Cavill has made a tribute video to mourn the loss of his moustache. The actor, 34, shaved off his moustache and facial hair after growing it out for over a year. In honour of his big facial hair change, Cavill posted a hilarious tribute video on Instagram bidding farewell to his scruff, reports people.com.

“Oh. Hello. Don’t be alarmed. It’s me, Henry Cavill. Sometimes superhero and former secret agent,” Cavill said in the video as he turned around to reveal his new look wearing only a white robe and towel wrapped around his head.

#ShavedButNotForgotten

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

“But now, completely clean shaven,” he said.

Faster than a speeding bus! London press here we come! #JusticeLeague #London

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

“I know. It’s hard to recognise me without king stache. Sometimes, I even have trouble recognising myself. It’s hard for me to admit... this is not CGI. He’s really gone.

“I can tell you this though. I will remember him. Always.”

