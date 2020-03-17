e-paper
Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
Hollywood / Idris Elba and Taylor Swift-starrer Cats dominates Razzie Awards, wins worst film, screenplay, director

Idris Elba and Taylor Swift-starrer Cats dominates Razzie Awards, wins worst film, screenplay, director

The movie musical Cats dominated the Razzie Awards for the worst movies of 2019, winning six trophies including worst film, screenplay and director.

hollywood Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:34 IST
Reuters
Cats was panned upon release and was a box office flop.
The movie musical Cats on Monday dominated the Razzie Awards for the worst movies of 2019, winning six trophies including worst film, screenplay and director. The results capped a dismal performance for the big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit stage show Cats.

The movie, with an all-star cast including Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba, who were costumed in digitally-produced fur, was ridiculed by critics and proved a box office flop, taking in just $70 million (£57.10 million).

 

The tongue-in-cheek Razzies, or Golden Raspberries, were created in 1980 as an antidote to Hollywood’s awards season. Nominees were announced in February, a day before the Oscars, the highest honours in the movie industry.

Razzie nominees and winners are voted for online by around 1,100 Razzie members from more than two dozen countries, who sign up online and pay a $40 membership fee.

The six Razzie awards for Cats included supporting actor wins for James Corden and Rebel Wilson. Tom Hooper was named worst director.

Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
‘There can’t be 101 excuses’: SC highlights gender equality in verdict on women officers in Navy
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
India preps for long haul, orders 1 million Covid-19 test kits from Germany
‘Only wear a mask if...’: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines
Make us masks to fight coronavirus: UK government to Ford, Honda, Rolls-Royce
Delhi under coronavirus lockdown: What’s shut under the ban
Apple working on not just one but two low-cost iPhones
