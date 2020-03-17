Idris Elba and Taylor Swift-starrer Cats dominates Razzie Awards, wins worst film, screenplay, director

hollywood

The movie musical Cats on Monday dominated the Razzie Awards for the worst movies of 2019, winning six trophies including worst film, screenplay and director. The results capped a dismal performance for the big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit stage show Cats.

The movie, with an all-star cast including Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba, who were costumed in digitally-produced fur, was ridiculed by critics and proved a box office flop, taking in just $70 million (£57.10 million).

The tongue-in-cheek Razzies, or Golden Raspberries, were created in 1980 as an antidote to Hollywood’s awards season. Nominees were announced in February, a day before the Oscars, the highest honours in the movie industry.

Razzie nominees and winners are voted for online by around 1,100 Razzie members from more than two dozen countries, who sign up online and pay a $40 membership fee.

The six Razzie awards for Cats included supporting actor wins for James Corden and Rebel Wilson. Tom Hooper was named worst director.

