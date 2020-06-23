e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / ‘Jurassic World: Dominion script is awesome,’ says Bryce Dallas Howard

‘Jurassic World: Dominion script is awesome,’ says Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard says that she and her husband read through the entire script of Jurassic World Dominion.

hollywood Updated: Jun 23, 2020 08:06 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Bryce Dallas Howard will be back for the third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise.
Bryce Dallas Howard will be back for the third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise.
         

Actor Bryce Dallas Howard says she has read the script of Jurassic World: Dominion and found it “awesome”. The 39-year-old actor, who will reprise her role as Claire Dearing in the third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise, said she is excited to reunite with director Colin Trevorrow and co-actor Chris Pratt.

“The script was awesome, it was so exhilarating reading it - my husband got to read it too, Colin was like, ‘Yeah, you and Seth can read it’, and we were like, just the whole time, kinda flipping out. Which is like, that was exhilarating because we are all so excited to come back together,’‘ she told Collider. The film will also feature original stars of 1993’s Jurassic Park-- Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

 

Trevorrow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. He also executive produces the movie with veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

The director rebooted Spielberg’s blockbuster Jurassic Park franchise with 2015’s Jurassic World and followed it up with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Also read: Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

The third part, Jurassic World: Dominion, is scheduled to hit the theatres in June next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India increases tech surveillance on Ladakh LAC with Israeli Heron drones
India increases tech surveillance on Ladakh LAC with Israeli Heron drones
In marathon talks, India seeks de-escalation, Chinese retreat
In marathon talks, India seeks de-escalation, Chinese retreat
Trump suspends H-1B and sets it up for overhaul
Trump suspends H-1B and sets it up for overhaul
CRPF personnel killed, 2 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama
CRPF personnel killed, 2 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama
LIVE: Karnataka minister’s wife, daughter test positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Karnataka minister’s wife, daughter test positive for Covid-19
Rath Yatra begins today after Supreme Court nod: Curfew, no devotees this year
Rath Yatra begins today after Supreme Court nod: Curfew, no devotees this year
Out of work, Delhi govt guest teachers selling fruits to make ends meet
Out of work, Delhi govt guest teachers selling fruits to make ends meet
Covid update: South Korea restricts Pakistanis; China dog-meat fest; case on train
Covid update: South Korea restricts Pakistanis; China dog-meat fest; case on train
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In