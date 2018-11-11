Leaked Avengers 4 concept art reveals new Quantum Realm costumes, confirms time travel?

A new set of purportedly ‘leaked’ concept pictures of Avengers 4 show the superheroes wearing what appears to be their Quantum Realm suits, which will reportedly be used in the film’s rumoured time travel sequences. Previously leaked pictures of merchandise have shown versions of this suit, as worn by Thor and Rocket Raccoon.

The pictures, shared on Reddit, show the entire Avengers lineup, including Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow and even Hawkeye, who wasn’t seen in this year’s Avengers: Infinity War. The characters are all wearing a uniform of sorts, coloured red, white and blue. The costumes have the Avengers logo in front and on the sleeves, with a mysterious blue gizmo glowing above the wrists.

Leaked set pictures from Avengers 4 showed the characters in a new version of the Battle of New York scene from 2012’s first Avengers film. The characters were wearing their older costumes, and were joined by Ant-Man (who wasn’t a part of the battle originally). Ant-Man’s presence, combined with the blue gizmos on their wrists, fuelled speculation that the scene being shot involved the characters travelling back in time.

The Quantum Realm, introduced in the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp, will reportedly play a much more significant role in the fourth Avengers movie. “At the end of Ant-Man we followed Scott Lang into the Quantum Realm for the first time,” Marvel president Kevin Feige was quoted in a special commemorative book. “We were beginning to peel back the onion that would later be completely peeled back in Doctor Strange as we go into the multiverse. So that was our little test into that. But now the Quantum Realm is a whole other territory that we can play with to tell our stories. This Quantum Realm is much larger than we ever imagined, and there are all sorts of adventures to be had at that level, which perhaps we will explore in another film,” he said.

Pictures that show Hulk in a suit have already been leaked. These new ones also serve as a reminder that both Captain America and Black Widow will undergo major look changes in the film. Cap is no longer bearded and Black Widow has ditched her short, blonde hair from Infinity War in favour of a braid.

Avengers 4 is touted to be the epic conclusion to this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film has been scheduled for a May, 2019 release, following which the series will reportedly explore new characters.

