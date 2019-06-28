Man of Steel star Henry Cavill to play Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes film with Millie Bobby Brown
Superman star Henry Cavill will play Sherlock Holmes in an upcoming adaptation of the Enola Holmes books, about Sherlock’s younger sister.hollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:55 IST
Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Man of Steel star Henry Cavill is the latest actor to board the cast of Legendary Studios' film adaptation of Enola Holmes books.
The actor joins Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in the project, to be directed by Harry Bradbeer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Author Nancy Springer has written the book series, which began with 2006's The Case of the Missing Marquess.
The story is about Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), the much younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes who turns out to be a highly capable detective in her own right. Cavill, 36, will portray Sherlock in the film, while actor Helena Bonham Carter will be playing Enola's mother. Jack Thorne has penned the script.
Besides Legendary, Brown and her sister Paige Brown are producing the film through their banner PCMA Productions.
