Marvel fan spots clue to Avengers 4 title in Age of Ultron. Do you agree?

While the mystery surrounding the title of the upcoming Avengers 4 continues to mount as the May, 2019 release date comes closer, a Marvel fan has spotted a clue as to what the title may be. Taking to Reddit, the fan wrote that they spotted the clue while rewatching Avengers: Age of Ultron.

A Redditor named HeisenDiaN pointed out a specific exchange between Vision and Scarlet Witch in which she says to him, “I looked into your head and saw annihilation.” What makes the use of the word ‘annihilation’ important is that it is one of the most hotly rumoured titles of Avengers 4. That combined with the anticipated return of Vision and the more significant part he is expected to play in the film was enough for over 500 people to upvote the post.

Directors Joe & Anthony Russo had previously said that the title had not been spoken in Avengers: Infinity War, but left speculation open as to whether or not it was said in another Marvel film.

A recently ‘leaked’ description of the unreleased trailer for Avengers 4 also suggested that the title would be Avengers: Annihilation, while cinematographer Trent Opaloch’s website listed the fourth film as Avengers: End Game. The post was taken down shortly afterwards.

Marvel president Kevin Feige had previously stated that the title would be announced towards the end of 2018, as marketing for Captain Marvel would gain steam.

The fourth Avengers film will arrive only a few weeks after Captain Marvel, and will serve as a conclusion to this phase of the MCU, opening the door for new characters to be explored. Avengers 4 will pick up after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, which went on to become the most successful MCU film ever, with a box office gross exceeding $2 billion worldwide.

